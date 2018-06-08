Bettendorf School District administrators and five community members discussed the six-year facilities plan for the district, along with a plan for a bond referendum, at an hour-long meeting Friday at Herbert Hoover Elementary School, Bettendorf.
The meeting was the first in a series of public meetings in which community members are encouraged to provide feedback.
The district is considering a bond referendum to support about $63 million in projects over the next six years.
Based on community feedback, the district needs to know "What does that number really look like?” said Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district. “What does the overall facilities number look like?"
“And then we know what amount of money we can get from our sales tax bonding,” he said. “Then that will help us determine what that final number is going to be for our number that we would send out for our general obligation bond.”
Christensen said the first thing to be determined is what programming the district will offer, then what the facilities will be and, ultimately, how the facilities will be purchased and staffed.
Among those attending Friday was former school board member Richard Wahlstrand, who asked about the percentage of maintenance versus capital projects in the plan. “It’s mission-critical to think of what we’ve got,” he said.
The group, which included Hoover Principal Karen Allison, also discussed how Career Technical Education could provide district students with technical skills, knowledge and training.
District priority projects include:
• High School: Fitness center, auxiliary gym and wrestling gym additions and pool improvements.
• Middle School: Science, STEAM and music room additions.
• Hoover Elementary: Secure entry renovation and expansion and gym renovation.
• Paul Norton Elementary: Secure entrance renovation, remodel of the gym and commons and a music room addition.
• Thomas Edison Academy: Move to a new location and sell the property.
• Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Security upgrade to the main entrance.
To see the facilities plan, which the board approved March 5, visit http://bettendorf.k12.ia.us/our-district/news/2018/03/school-board-approves-6-year-facilities-plan