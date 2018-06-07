The Bettendorf School Board, at a special meeting Thursday night, approved the sale of Lot 3 of the former Bettendorf High School second addition to the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus, Inc.
No one spoke at a public hearing about the sale of the property at Central Avenue and 23rd Street. The sale price is $214,900.
The church, a California non-profit corporation, still needs to close the transaction. It already owns the former Neil Armstrong school building and the field behind it.
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency is housed in the former high school.
In the meantime, the district seeks input from the community about upcoming facilities projects identified in its six-year facilities plan, as well as other projects.
The district is considering a bond referendum that will allow the district to spread the cost of the projects over multiple funding sources and lessen the effect of increasing building costs.
A series of public meetings, which will be 6-7 p.m., begins Friday at Herbert Hoover Elementary, 3223 S. Hampton Drive.
The other meetings will be
• Monday, - Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave.
• Tuesday, June 19, Paul Norton Elementary, 4485 Greenbrier Drive.
• Wednesday, June 20, Edison Academy, 438 16th St.
• Monday, June 25, Bettendorf High School commons, 3333 18th St.
• Tuesday, June 26, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 610 Holmes St.
• Wednesday, June 27, Bettendorf Middle School cafeteria, 2030 Middle Road.
• Monday, July 2, Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road.
No meeting is scheduled at Grant Wood Elementary because of construction.