Bettendorf seeking developer to revamp or replace community center

Reiter said city staff had done some “tire kicking” to find a new home for them.

“As part of the disposition goal, we did think it was important to start to look and see what was in the marketplace for them (the community center organizations) instead of you know, just kicking them out and saying we're getting rid of the property,” Reiter said.

Barb Emerson, coordinator of the Bettendorf food pantry, said she's excited about a new location if it all comes together.

"Moving the pantry's no problem as long as we have a place to go," Emerson said. "And the city is working on that for us."

Emerson said the pantry served about 60-70 families a month, about 200 people.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn expressed confidence the city would be able to find new homes for the organizations, which could be made easier through money from a sale or under the developer’s consideration.

“We have potential locations for them,” Ploehn said. “We don't have anything firm because we didn't think it was appropriate for us to commit to it until we went through this process.”