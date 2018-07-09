Bettendorf School Superintendent Michael Raso will recommend consolidation of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and the new Mark Twain Elementary School.
Raso spoke Monday night during a committee-of-the-whole school board meeting.
At the Aug. 6 board meeting, he will recommend that the board begin the consolidation process, citing "financial reasons." He said that Jefferson needs infrastructure improvements, including a roof.
Also, "I've heard a lot about enrollment," he said Monday night. Even if future-ready upgrades were completed at Jefferson, "that's still no guarantee that in the near future we wouldn't have to look at closing that building."
Raso said he has heard that neighbors and parents wanted the Jefferson building to stay open. “Now I’m hearing ‘We want equity. We want the future-ready (plans),’” he said. “Part of what needs to happen is we need to start the healing process.”
“Healing?” one man shouted from the audience. “Oh, give me a break,” one woman said. Audience members continued to quietly comment and talk among themselves while the meeting continued.
“We’ll still have small class sizes,” Raso said. “We’re at a crossroads.”
He added that the board needed to determine which projects will be on a general obligation bond that is being considered for a six-year project plan the board approved March 5. It incorporates a report from Legat Architects Inc. Plans include about $69 million in projects.
“What does Jefferson have to do with the bond?” asked board member Michael Pyevich. “The bond should go through, and I hope it goes through. It has nothing to do with whether or not you keep Jefferson open.”
“The (bond) directly benefits no school south of Middle Road,” Jefferson supporter Joanna Doerder said after the meeting. She was among a group of Jefferson supporters who attended the meeting, which had no public forum because the board members met as a committee-of-the-whole.
She said Raso’s recommendation didn’t come as a surprise “even though they’ve said repeatedly that Jefferson isn’t going to be closed,” she said. “We haven’t believed it. We can’t trust them."
Doerder has lived in the Jefferson neighborhood for years. “Our neighborhood is so awesome, and it revolves around that school,” she said.
Before the meeting, Doerder emailed a letter to the board.
“At the (public session) at Thomas Jefferson, Superintendent Raso stated that the district is doing nothing to increase enrollment," the letter says in part. "They are strictly relying on open enrollment or new housing to increase enrollment. I believe this is a fatal mistake. The district should be actively trying to attract new families and students to the district. “