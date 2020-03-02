Bettendorf to set maximum property tax levy Tuesday

The Bettendorf City Council will hold an additional budget public hearing and vote on its maximum property tax levy Tuesday night as the result of Iowa's new budget transparency law.
"This version of the bill ended up being much more favorable to cities than earlier versions, but there are some implications," Bettendorf Finance Director Jason Schadt said during the committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night.
Under the legislation, the state set a 2% soft cap to growth in property tax dollars levied for operations.
"It's a 2% cap — not in the levy rate — but in the dollars generated," he said.
Municipalities can exceed the growth cap but it requires passage of a resolution by a two-thirds vote of the full council.
Under Bettendorf's proposed $98.7 million budget, the city plans to levy about $1 million more for operations next year than it did last year, or an increase of 5.62%, he said.
Last fiscal year, the city levied a total of $17.86 million in property taxes for operations. In its proposed fiscal 2020-2021 budget, it plans to levy $18.86 million. Operations levies include the general fund, health and liability insurance, police and fire pension and transit.
You have free articles remaining.
"We'll exceed that 2% in most years because of our growth in property values and new property taxes," Schadt said in an interview. "Growing cities, like us, have the benefit of growth through new taxes."
Schadt told the council the majority of the increase comes from a proposed 30-cent tax levy increase for public safety. The proposed budget calls for hiring six new firefighters to provide full-time coverage at Surrey Heights Fire Station as well as an expansion of the city's rental inspection and code enforcement programs and two early hires in the police department.
Of the $1 million in additional taxes, the levy rate increase will account for about $725,000 and new property tax growth accounts for about $279,000, he said.
The budget transparency legislation drew heavy opposition last year from Iowa governments, including Bettendorf. Many opposed an earlier measure for a 3% hard cap. The measure, which eventually was removed, would have meant municipalities could not exceed 3% growth, Schadt said.
The council will hold a public hearing and vote on its maximum property tax levy resolution at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
By the vote, Schadt said the council would be setting "the maximum value we will levy this year." It will not be the budget's final approval.
Schadt said the public will have two more opportunities to learn about the proposed budget including a budget review session scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12. The formal budget public hearing and adoption of the budget will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.
The transparency law also extended the budget adoption deadline from March 15 to March 31 to give municipalities more time to hold the additional hearing and pass the resolution.