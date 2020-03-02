Bettendorf to set maximum property tax levy Tuesday

The Bettendorf City Council will hold an additional budget public hearing and vote on its maximum property tax levy Tuesday night as the result of Iowa's new budget transparency law.

"This version of the bill ended up being much more favorable to cities than earlier versions, but there are some implications," Bettendorf Finance Director Jason Schadt said during the committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night.

Under the legislation, the state set a 2% soft cap to growth in property tax dollars levied for operations.

"It's a 2% cap — not in the levy rate — but in the dollars generated," he said.

Municipalities can exceed the growth cap but it requires passage of a resolution by a two-thirds vote of the full council.

Under Bettendorf's proposed $98.7 million budget, the city plans to levy about $1 million more for operations next year than it did last year, or an increase of 5.62%, he said.

Last fiscal year, the city levied a total of $17.86 million in property taxes for operations. In its proposed fiscal 2020-2021 budget, it plans to levy $18.86 million. Operations levies include the general fund, health and liability insurance, police and fire pension and transit.

