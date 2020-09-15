Bettendorf woman makes first court appearance in knife case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bettendorf woman accused of threatening a motorist with a knife late last week outside Riverdale Heights Elementary School in the Pleasant Valley Community School District made her first court appearance Monday.

Kerrie M. Chapman was charged with going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to Bettendorf Police Department reports.

Chapman appeared in Scott County Court and Seventh District Judge Michael Motto set her next hearing date for 8:30 a.m., Sept. 22. Motto also fixed Chapman's preliminary hearing for 10 a.m., Oct. 2.

The incident began about 8:13 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 as a motorist was dropping off a child at the school, 2125 Devil’s Glen Road, according to police reports. Chapman left her vehicle, approached the other motorist’s vehicle, banged on the window and told the other driver to move.

During the quarrel that followed, Chapman allegedly took a folding knife from her pocket, opened it and pointed it at the other motorist, the reports state. She then challenged the motorist to fight.

The motorist opened her vehicle door during the initial part of the quarrel but became afraid of being cut or stabbed and closed the door, the reports state.