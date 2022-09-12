Big boats, big bucks: How the river cruise industry is pumping money into the Quad-Cities economy

John Maxwell has been inviting cruise-ship goers to his farm for the last four years. Last week, he welcomed a new set of guests.

Viking Cruise Lines brought a 386-passenger custom vessel, the Viking Mississippi, to the Davenport riverfront on Wednesday. Community members came out in droves to welcome the travelers to the Quad-Cities. Those on board could choose from a list of area excursions.

Maxwell held tours at his Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue, where guests embarked on a wine-and-cheese tour while exploring the farm. While the homemade cheese was a hit, modern agricultural techniques were the main event.

"The biggest thing that I was hearing is they were surprised at how much technology is in agriculture," he said. "They really liked being able to be around the food and find out where it comes from."

According to Visit Quad Cities, more than 3.1 million travelers annually visit the region. It's difficult to pin down how much cruise ships contribute to the economic impact, but with $958 million in total tourist spending, its safe to say the area is well positioned for visitors.

Passengers also toured the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman house. Executive Director Stacy Klingler said the museum offers an opportunity for visitors to learn about the local history, and take a break from their busy travel schedule.

"We know from talking with Viking staff that they were very excited about the opportunity to come up here," she said.

At the Putnam Museum & Science Center, CEO Rachael Mullins said staff have been offering a behind the scenes tour for visitors. The tour includes regional history that reaches back to the days of the Native Americans who first settled in the area.

"What I love about these tours is it's not only a chance to celebrate the Putnam museum, but it's a chance to celebrate the Quad Cities," she said.

Mullins said guests were "astonished" not just by the museum, but the diversity and stories in the region. Staff are trying to dispel myths about the Midwest, and show ohow much of an urban center it is.

"We hope they make the commitment to come back," she said.

Over at the Figge Art Museum, education programs coordinator Heather Aaronson said many patrons came in for the art, and stayed for the local goods. The tours were designed to feature the work of Grant Wood and show off highlights of some of the permanent items in the museums collection.

"We had wonderful feedback. We had people that cruised over 40 times, so it was really great to have these wonderful world travelers be so complimentary of the museum," she said.

After the tours, staff offered samples of local wine and beer. Aaronson said the guests "totally loved that" and stayed after the tour to chat with staff.

"We cannot wait to do more with them," she said.

Maxwell said back at the farm, there is an added bonus to having so many travelers in town. The economic impact is significant.

"These people not only come to my farm, but they go elsewhere and buy things," he said.

Multiple visitors told Maxwell they would return to the area at a later date to continue exploring all it has to offer. Those who travel on the cruise ships have disposable income, he said. Having so many new people in the area positively impacts the local economy, and spurs continued growth.

"It's a win-win all the way around," he said. "More than that, it is all part of this Quad Cities growing region."

Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said having Viking passengers in the area was a "watershed moment."

“Viking’s arrival in the Quad Cities is exciting and an important opportunity to activate our world-renowned Mississippi River," he said.

With it being the ship's first time in the area, Herrell said making a positive first impression was imperative. Based on feedback he received from the Viking staff, that was accomplished.

"It felt like when they disembarked, there was a high level of energy. It was fun, and it was a place that was incredibly excited about them being there," he said.

Visitors on board came from San Diego, Canada and Great Britain. Being able to introduce passengers to the region sets the bar for a high standard of hospitality in the area.

"The fact that we were able to see an audience from all over the country, both domestically and abroad, I think is really the net result of why Viking is so important to the Quad Cities and how future stops are going to be great for us," he said.

In addition to multiple local site visits, passengers were able to kayak and bike along the riverfront. Viking docked again in Davenport Tuesday and a new set of passengers descended on the Quad Cities. The economic impact is felt across the region, but Maxwell said there's something else about the ship docking in Davenport that brings him joy.

"I always tell every tour that my favorite part of my day, or my life, is giving that tour," he said. "I always tell them, 'Thanks for coming and making my day.'"