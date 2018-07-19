Try 1 month for 99¢
Kailynn Klingaman, 10, and her dad, Jeremy, help 1-year-old Ryland, all of Eldridge, pet the pony on Monday, May 28, 2018, during a meet and greet at St. Ann's Church in the Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, Long Grove, with animals from Down By the River sanctuary. Despite their often-dark backgrounds as abused animals, many of the sanctuary pets are therapy animals whose gentle spirits convey hope.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

It is not uncommon to hear animal lovers say they buy Lottery tickets, because they would use their winnings to open an animal shelter.

Deb Wallace didn't play the Lottery.

The Long Grove woman knew she was setting herself up for considerable financial and physical challenges when she opened Down By the Creek.

A sanctuary for abused, neglected or otherwise unwanted companion animals, Down By the Creek supplies a varied collection of more than 100 pets with a safe and loving home.

The rescued and rehabbed animals then become ambassadors of their own good fortune, breeding the hope they find at Wallace's sanctuary during therapeutic visits to nursing homes and schools, among other places.

The tale of Wallace and her affectionate and oft-furry tenants is Sunday's Big Story.

