The railroad has been a relatively quiet neighbor for Francy and Dennis Ricketts, but they’ve noticed the colorful pop art and framed prints rattling on their walls more than usual.
Since moving to their home in the Village of East Davenport 45 years ago, the Ricketts have kept track of the traffic across the railroad bridge on the corner of Mound Street and Kirkwood Boulevard. While they don’t regard the railroad their favorite neighbor, it’s been a while since it's been an annoyance.
This month, however, the rumble of engines as trains travel over the steel trestle bridge are nudging Andy Warhol's "Four Monkeys" and other framed art out of alignment.
“We’ve anticipated more trains on the tracks,” Dennis Ricketts said. “It’s going to be the new norm. I mean, that’s it; all we can do. We’ve been here a long time.”
They’re not the only ones who have noticed more trains passing through. Those living off Kimberly Road and 53rd Street also have seen more train cars crossing two of the areas' busiest stretches of road.
And the increased rail traffic is expected to continue as the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center grows. Plans have been chugging along for more than two decades, but this spring, Sterilite Corporation became the first company to ship freight from rail lines at the Village of East Davenport to the transload facility in the city's northwest corner.
While Sterilite’s new 2.6 million-square-foot manufacturing plant delivers more railroad traffic throughout the city, economic development leaders say the increase is a sign of the progress they've been planning for.
Full steam ahead
About six years after the mayors of Davenport and Eldridge joined state officials at the industrial park to pound ceremonial rail spikes into the ground, the first train car finally traveled from the city's 3.2-mile short line to the transload facility, which is where cargo is transferred.
In April, weeks after Sterilite’s plastic-wares plant became operational, the rail facility was finally a go.
The Sterilite plant, located in an industrial park west of Slopertown Road and the Davenport Municipal Airport.
“We’re excited to have Sterilite begin shipping cars into the facility, and we already have a locomotive crew out there,” said Dan Price, Vice President of Business Development with Savage Services Corporation, which oversees the short line and transload facility. “It’s been a really long journey as you can see, and it’s taking some time to get things built. But we’re excited as a company to be part of this industrial park and part of this community. We can not only grow with the local community, but also help existing customers find solutions in the Quad-Cities to utilize the transload facility.”
Train cars will originate from manufacturers across North America, Price explained, and then be delivered to Canadian Pacific, or CP, Railway. Andy Cummings, a CP spokesman, said the company recently completed a tie-replacement project on the rail spur beginning at East River Drive and Mound Street in Davenport.
The rail line travels northward from the Village of East Davenport, eventually crossing Kimberly Road near Eastern Avenue, then 53rd Street near Tremont Avenue, before making it to the industrial park north of the Davenport Municipal Airport.
And that’s the route train cars will use to make it to Sterilite, crossing some of the busiest roads in Davenport, according to Economic Development Manager Susanne Knutsen.
“John Deere over here is on that rail spur but they typically don’t use rail anymore,” Knutsen said. “I haven’t seen a train there (at those intersections) before. But with this, people will start to see more trains coming through those major intersections. And it crosses a bike path, so we want people to be aware of that.”
‘A lot more trains, a lot more traffic, a lot more problems’
Back in Francy and Dennis Rickett’s living room, the pair said they’ve seen just about everything, watching the railroad bridge from their home in the Village of East Davenport. In their four-plus decades there, they've seen trucks nearly torn in half after hitting the low overpass bridge, and they've witnessed railroad workers cutting down trees, then throwing the large, splintered branches across their yard.
That’s why, for Dennis Ricketts, he’s not all that phased by the idea of more train traffic. He’s also kept tabs on work at the industrial center, knowing its likelihood of impacting his neighborhood.
“It used to be maybe one train every couple weeks or so,” he said. “But I would anticipate quite a bit more with Sterilite. I see them going by with about half-a-dozen gondola-type cars, which I assume must be full of the plastic materials. Anywhere to six of those cars to 10 or 11. But, what can we do?”
Based upon Sterilite’s other locations in South Carolina and Texas, the company anticipates to ship around 1,100 train cars each year, according to the city’s grant application for a rail spur. After making the trip to the industrial park, the train cars then travel back south on CP’s rail lines.
And while Sterilite’s freight shouldn’t amount to dozens of train cars on the tracks at once, some who live near Eastern Avenue and Kimberly Road have safety concerns.
Three generations of the Maag family often gather in their living room on 33rd Street, off Eastern Avenue, where Mike Maag, a retired police officer, watches trains cross the tracks just feet from his front lawn. The residential neighborhood’s railroad crossing is hard to see unless you’re paying attention, and it lacks crossing arms, family members said.
“As fast as the traffic is on this street now, something’s going to happen,” Kelly Maag said. “Yesterday, I saw the fifth car that’s been totaled in this past year. There’s been horrible speeding. And there’s a bike path and constant foot traffic, so yeah, the trains are going to be a safety problem. It gets frustrating. A lot more trains, a lot more traffic, a lot more problems.”
Other neighbors interviewed in the area also noticed train traffic has picked up in the past few weeks. They previously saw one or two trains a month. Now it’s at least two a day, and most said the trains are passing during work hours.
“Now it’s noticeable, because it wakes you up and stuff,” 33rd Street resident Valerie Conard said. “I guess there’s nothing we can do about it, but just put up with it. It’s not that bad where I can’t tolerate it, but it’s loud when it wakes you up in the morning.”
Residents also have concerns about traffic that must stop for trains on Kimberly Road and 53rd Street, two of Davenport’s most heavily traveled roadways.
“It gets bad on Kimberly, oh yeah, it’s probably a traffic hazard of sorts, because it gets backed up really bad,” Conard said. “It’s already a busy street up there, anyway.”
“It depends on the time of day (trains) try to go through. If they come at rush hour, yeah, it’ll definitely be backed up,” neighbor Kim Bahrenfuss said. “I just came from Bettendorf (around 3 p.m.), and it’s already backed up.”
Davenport City Engineer Brian Schadt said the city “will just have to work with the railroad” on dealing with increased traffic. The city completed a traffic study of 53rd Street recently, ahead of the Costco development, but it would have to be modified to include the railroad’s impact, he said. Knutsen, the economic development manager, said there is no recent or relevant study of traffic on Kimberly Road.
But according to a 2014 traffic count by the Iowa Department of Transportation, Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue is one of the busiest intersections, with more than 31,000 vehicles passing through each day on average.
Traffic is heavier on 53rd Street, with more than 40,000 vehicles traveling toward Interstate 74 each day. But, the DOT reported traffic is lighter near the railroad crossing. In 2014, the DOT reported each day, roughly 18,700 vehicles pass by Tremont Avenue. According to the Costco study, peak week day travel hours on 53rd Street are in the afternoon, especially around 4 and 5 p.m.
“We haven’t decided anything official, yet,” Schadt said of dealing with train traffic. “We’re working with CP, and they’re putting a lot of investment on that track, updating the rail and making sure it’s good to go. That’ll all be on CP’s end of things.”
One of the city's primary concerns, he said, is how the new train traffic will affect vehicle traffic.
Spurring development
While Sterilite is already making use of the tracks, work on the rail lines in the area is ongoing, Knutsen said. To avoid having trains crossing one of the busiest roads in the industrial center, Slopertown Road, the city is building two interchange lines.
"We went back to the Economic Development Authority and asked for a grant to build short lines, because we currently have one main road into the park and that facility," Knutsen said. "So we're building two interchange tracks and negotiating with land owners up there, as well as John Deere, because the rail spur will go down one side of their property."
According to the grant application, one interchange track will hold 100 train cars, with four interconnecting rail switches. The new Savage Rail Spur will allow the switching of rail cars at the Sterilite facility and can hold 42 cars. Knutsen said the total cost of the new tracks is $4.4 million, with the federal grant covering $2.2 million.
Price, who works for the facility oversight company, said the transload operation includes a 20,000 square-foot warehouse that serves trucks and trains indoors. It contains space for about 20 rail cars and loading/unloading space for trucks.
Also, Sterilite built its own $5.1 million rail spur, with a $1 million Iowa Department of Transportation grant, plus $2.4 million in city tax-increment financing incentives, she said. In addition to the TIF money, the city paid the other half of the $4.4 million that was needed for the Salvage Rail Spur, making its investment $4.6 million.
By adding room for train cars and completing the lines, Tim Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, hopes other companies will be interested in using the lines.
“The fact that we are rail served generates a lot of inquiries,” Wilkinson said. “There are very few rail-served sites in eastern Iowa. It’s great to have it in our portfolio.”
Price said rail service is in high demand.
“There’s been interest for a lot of different industries and customers in the area to utilize that option of rail,” Price said. “On a typical rail car, you get four truckloads of material, so there’s a lot of reasons why. Obviously, they can bring more inventory in for a more economical rate. It’s near the plant where production needs to be, and it decreases a company’s carbon footprint with a lot less emissions, bringing in a rail car than a truck.”
More development could mean more train cars passing through Davenport, he said.
A long journey to a short line
It’s been a challenging 13 years since Davenport received grant funding to build its first rail spur in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, especially for Wilkinson and others who have been pushing for it and expecting it to attract more development at the park.
In 2001, the industrial center’s progress was picking up as Eastern Iowa Community College located its John T. Blong Techology Center there. It soon was followed by John Deere’s distribution center in 2002. Three other companies followed in the next few years, but growth went dormant, leading up to the 2008 recession.
Wilkinson considered the years after the recession “sink or swim time.” To him, rail service was crucial to attracting more development.
Until 2011, the center struggled to entice new business. Then, Davenport received federal Economic Development Administration funding to build an $18.5 million transload facility and rail spur. Knutsen said the majority of the work was covered by grants, plus the original rail line cost more than $4.8 million, with a federal grant covering $3 million.
Following the award, businesses started to build at the industrial center again, including MMS Thermal, Roemer Machine and Penske.
Construction began on the transload facility in 2014. The following year, Davenport contracted with Savage Services Corporation to oversee it and the short line, which connects with the line owned by Canadian Pacific Railway.
“We envision this facility to handle a lot of different commodities — to be a supply-chain facility,” Price said. “We really hope to be a distribution center utilizing rail and truck to serve all different customers and markets in the Quad-City area. That’s what we envision. We hope to bring in products like chemicals, oils, lumber, steel and grain-agriculture products to serve the market, whether it’s using rail or truck to come inbound or outbound.”
Savage operates more than 30 similar cargo-transfer operations across the country, he said.
With Savage onboard, the transload facility was completed. And development followed, including a $203 million investment by Kraft Heinz to bring a new factory to the center, as well as new facilities for Craftsman Trailer and 7G.
In January 2017, Sterilite Corp. decided to locate its new plant at the industrial center, only a few months after the federal government gave approval to run trains down the short line.
On the express line
With fully functioning rail service, Wilkinson expects even more development at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.
He hopes to keep attracting specialty manufacturing companies, like Roemer Machine, which has been in the Quad-Cities since 1941 and moved to the park five years ago. Owner Scott Tarchinski said relocating from Tremont Avenue to the industrial center near the highway has allowed the company to expand by 30,000 square feet.
"When my grandfather started the business, and with my dad, they wanted to stay local as much as we can," said Tarchinski, who is a member of the industrial center's owners' association. "We can get these local guys to stay here, like 7G and PCT. It'd be nice to see companies that have been around a long time stay in the Quad-Cities. That's what I think the park is good for."
7G Distributing LLC, a local, family-owned distributor of Anheuser Busch products, plans to open in July. Kraft Heinz continues work on its expansive new plant, and MidAmerican Energy this year bought 40 acres for future development.
So far, Wilkinson said the companies that have built at the industrial center since 2001 have invested more than $474 million. And for the park to keep growing, Wilkinson and Tarchinski emphasized the need for road improvements.
Construction on Division Street should wrap up by September, according to Knutsen, which will include a turning lane for truck traffic going in and out of Sterilite. In the meantime, traffic is detoured to Northwest Boulevard and Hillandale Road.
That intersection is the next to go to bid this summer, with construction including two left turn lanes onto Northwest Boulevard, additional right turn lanes, plus left turning lanes for truck traffic heading into the Love's truck stop.
Later, Hillandale Road and Slopertown Road will be reconstructed, as well as Slopertown, east of the intersection. Construction is likely next year, and the estimated cost for Slopertown Road is $1.9 million, with a state grant funding $1.1 million, and Davenport and Eldridge splitting the remainder.
"We want people to see the medians and lights," Wilkinson said. "We're trying to keep this like a campus venue, and it's regarded as a five-star, large-lot industrial park in eastern Iowa."
With only 40 acres remaining for park development, Wilkinson has been working with property owners who may be willing to annex farm land. He's also been talking to a few companies interested in using the rail service.
"When we say we're shovel-ready, we're shovel-ready," he said. "We know we need more land. We're going to get more land. We're working with the city to identify exactly where that's going to be."
Wilkinson's vision is for stakeholders of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center to work in synchronicity, he said, with companies supporting each other's production. Also in his vision, truck and train traffic flow in and out of the site like clockwork.