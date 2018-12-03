Bill Wundram's new book, he says, contains his soul.
The longtime Quad-City Times columnist said “One More Time: The Best of Bill Wundram,” is a class act.
The 136-page hardback book of Wundram’s favorite columns features several “Christmas meditations,” as Wundram puts it, so it’s a perfect selection for holiday giving.
Priced at $29.95, the book is available only online at qctimes.com/forms/books. It is sponsored by Quad-City Bank & Trust.
“This is a first-class book,” said Wundram, who “got goose pimples” when he read the introductions by former Quad-City Times editor and 50-year colleague Dan Hayes, as well as Quad-City Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen.
“We’re all lucky to breathe the same air as this great man,” Hayes wrote. “There will never be another like him.”
“For him to think that much of me — I was just awed,” said Wundram, who, for three decades, was the world’s only seven-day-per-week columnist.
“This book is me,” he said. “It’s all I am. It’s really my life,” he said. “This is 39 years of columns.”
Quad-City Times librarian and archivist Roy Booker helped Wundram compile the book. “I asked him where to begin to find all that I’ve written. I can’t even remember all the columns,” Wundram said.
Booker provided Wundram with a printout of all the headlines to his columns. “It is 1 ½ inches of typewritten pages, just of the headlines,” Wundram said. “It was difficult to pull out my favorites.”
Wundram is especially fond of columns that have a good story and a good, meaty topic, he said.
A column with the headline “She was tough and blonde….” is one of Wundram’s favorites. It's a follow-up to a column he wrote about Pinkie, a lady of the evening in downtown Davenport. He painted her portrait with words:
“She was tough and blonde, with a pink headband pinching her dark-at-the-roots curls. She had been poured into her jeans, and spiked along West 2nd in silvery heels. She wiggled west, then bee-lined into the front seat of a pickup after speaking briefly to the driver.”
Pinkie carried Wundram’s column with her. After she died, the original column was found in her belongings.
“I have since found Pinkie’s daughter. She was a waitress in a country bar,” he said. “I want to develop that not as a column, but into a pretty good magazine piece.’
Wundram also wrote about the Quad-City community and what it means to him.
Some of the columns about life in the Quad-Cities that stand out to him are:
- “Dear Riefe’s: This customer will miss you” is about the closing of an iconic Davenport restaurant.
- “It’s time for turkey notes” is about a Davenport tradition of turkey rhymes that Wundram revived many years ago.
- “The circus, and I am 10 once again,” is about the sights and sounds of a circus, so dear to Wundram’s heart. “The circus means so much to me,” he said. “It’s part of my soul.”
- “The old man and the mashed potatoes” is about an elderly gentleman sitting in a cafeteria at the University of Iowa Hospitals. The man walked past a cashier in the checkout line and was told he needed to pay for his food. “Mother always handled things like money,” said the man, whose wife had died that morning.
Slices of his own life and broader ruminations on life in the Quad-Cities include “Parable for today: ‘She took my seat,’” about favorite church pews, and “Saturday agony: Changing the sheets,” about trying to help his wife, Helen, in the weekly linen transition.
Other columns include his encounters with celebrities and politicians, including Tony Bennett and Red Skelton, Frank Sinatra’s performance in what then was The Mark of the Quad-Cities (now The TaxSlayer Center), a conversation with Al Gore and the night Cary Grant died in Davenport.
The book even includes a column about Wundram’s two favorite jokes (but it wouldn't be fair to tell them here).
“Columns are very personal things. I don’t like to dwell on the personal pronoun, but some columns you have to get the pronoun in there," Wundram said. "It’s a writer’s dream to get some of their best stuff into a book. I never thought it would happen,” said Wundram, who will be 94 on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year.
“That’s why I never grew,” he jokes, tall on humor as always.
Full disclosure: One of the columns in the book is “At the movies with Linda Cook.”