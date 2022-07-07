Birdies for Charity director looking forward to charitable future

Micaela Booth knew she had big shoes to fill when she was named director of Birdies for Charity. But, she has never shied from a challenge before.

Booth has been part of the John Deere Classic for the last four-and-a-half years, starting as an office administrator. In November, she became the director of Birdies for Charity when previous director, Kristy Ketcham Jackson, retired after 19 years.

On her first day, Booth said she knew the job ahead of her was a big one, but she was confident in her abilities to step into the position.

"I felt very comfortable with it because I was able to work so closely with Kristy," Booth said.

Birdies for Charity is the "charitable arm" of the classic, which has a mission to raise annual contributions for local charities. Booth said 450 charities participate, and since the classic's inception in 1971, more than $145 million has been raised. 99% of that total was generated since Birdies for Charity began in 1993 and 98% of that total was generated since John Deere became the title sponsor in 1998.

"We handle all of the administration work, and they're guaranteed a bonus of at least 5%," she said of the work her team does. "It's really meant to be a vehicle for them to raise as much as they can, and we match that."

A typical day for Booth depends on the time of year. With Birdies for Charity kicking off its fundraising in April and wrapping up a week after the Classic, she is now hard at work turning the 10-15,000 pledges turned in.

Looking forward to the future, Booth said her goal is to ensure Birdies for Charity keeps up its success rate and continues to grow.

“At the end of the day, I want to make sure we are raising those funds for the growing charities," she said. "It has such a successful track record and has had exponential growth here in the last few years."