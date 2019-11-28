Bix Youth Band to have auditions this weekend at RME

DAVENPORT -- Auditions for the Bix Youth Jazz Band will be held by appointment, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level of the RME building at 2nd & Main streets, downtown Davenport.
Drums and electric keyboard will be provided; bring your own drumsticks. Performing previously with this band does not guarantee a position for 2019. Guitarists are considered if they can read music. Saxophonists should be able to “double” on clarinet or soprano sax.
Membership is open to all students from 8th grade through high school in the Quad-City area and beyond if you are willing to commute. Director Steve Little is looking for saxophonists, trombonists, trumpeters, pianists, bassists and drummers.
Little is a former band director, leader of the QC Kix Orchestra, plays and has played with many area bands.
The Bix Youth Band may perform at community events and venues during the summer, as well as part of the Bix Jazz Festival, July 30 to Aug. 1, 2020. Rehearsals begin in January and are held twice monthly through May, and then weekly in June and July. Musicians receive a small stipend at the end of the season.
This band is considered to be a major ambassador for the Jazz Festival, performing big band and small group arrangements of the period from the 1920s on.
To obtain audition requirements, details relevant to participation, and to reserve time for your audition, contact Steve Little at slittle@frontiernet.net or 309-781-4431.