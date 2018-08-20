Black Hawk College and St. Ambrose University have approved an agreement designed to better serve students and facilitate the transfer process between the schools.
The agreement offers Black Hawk students guaranteed admission to St. Ambrose to complete their bachelor’s degrees. The program gives Black Hawk students a minimum of one year of contact with St. Ambrose before they transfer to the university.
During the program, St. Ambrose will advise Black Hawk students on academic requirements and transfer credit policies, according to a statement from Black Hawk.
Once Black Hawk College students in the program earn an associate degree, they will be accepted to St. Ambrose as a junior.
The program also benefits high-achieving Black Hawk students. Students who have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average have a guaranteed invitation to apply to the St. Ambrose Honors Program. And members of Phi Theta Kappa — the honor society for two-year schools — are eligible for an additional scholarship.