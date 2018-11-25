A blizzard will develop later this afternoon and evening in the Quad-City area, and residents should avoid travel.
Blizzard Warnings now in effect for much of eastern IA, northwest IL and northeast MO! #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/ZSTvWWceks— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 25, 2018
“We are in the process of upgrading a good portion of the winter storm warning to a blizzard warning, based on the anticipation of blizzard conditions developing in the area later this afternoon and tonight,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McClure said at noon today.
“For a blizzard, we need certain criteria to be met. It’s not so much based on the amount of snow. With the blizzard, you get very little snow on the ground.”
Blizzard conditions mean that winds are sustained at least 35 mph or greater, and visibility is a quarter mile or less, he said. “The two of those have to be present and lasting for three hours or more before we call it a blizzard,” he said.
“We’re anticipating this afternoon. In the metro Quad-Cities, for conditions to deteriorate,” he said. “I think that the worst of this will eventually arrive here by mid- to late afternoon and through this afternoon.”
Rain began to turn to snow about noon in the Davenport area. On the north side of the Quad-Cities, areas including Park View had some snow accumulation on the ground at noon. “The northern metro is already dealing with some snow,” McClure said.
“Right now, our snowfall totals still in that 8-12 inches across the area,” he said.
The snow itself will taper off toward the midnight hour and overnight, but “a good part of the evening will be under the influence of this storm,” McClure said.
“If you don’t have to travel, don’t. Only travel if necessary, especially if travel takes you west and southwest of the Quad-cities. If you can avoid any unnecessary travel until tomorrow, that’s the main message here. “
Monday, McClure said, will be dry. “We do have clouds giving way to at least some partial sunshine.” But the day still will be windy and cold, with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
“Winds still will be gusting a bit, in that range of 15-25 mph. That’s going to make it feel more like the single digits to lower teens during the day with wind chills,” he said. “And we still may have some patchy, blowing snow in some areas even though the snow may have ended.”