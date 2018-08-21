The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say they will hold a news conference regarding the disappearance of Mollie Tibbets today at 4 p.m. in Montezuma.
At this time officials are not confirming what details will be shared, but say there will be significant updates to the investigation.
Tibbetts, a 20-year-old college student from Brooklyn was last seen on the evening of July 18.
Multiple national news outlets including CBS and Fox News are reporting a body has been found that is believed to be Tibbetts.
Special Agent Incharge Rick Rahn of DCI is not confirming these reports, and said all information will be given during the conference.
Greg Willey, VP of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, is being connected to reports regarding a body being found. Willey told The Gazette his words were taken out of context.
“If a body was found and if it turns out to be Mollie, I imagined the family would then reallocate the reward fund to finding her killer, if she was murdered,” Willey said. “The initial intent for the fund was to bring her home alive. Once this thing gets settled (if Mollie is dead), I imagine the family more than likely will turn that into a reward to find out what happened to her and who did it.”
Willey spoke to a reporter Tuesday morning as he drove back to Iowa from St. Paul, Minnesota. The Crime Stoppers organization was instrumental in helping Tibbetts’ family set up a donation-driven reward fund for Mollie’s safe return. In about two weeks, that fund had received nearly $400,000 in donations.
This story will be updated.