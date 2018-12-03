How can a tragedy be this hilarious?
“Robin Hood” is a tragedy because it’s so awful — an ill-conceived modernization of an ages-old tales that doesn’t need to be updated. It’s hilarious because, unintentionally, it provides some laughs.
There are a few movies that were worse this year. I won’t make lists and point fingers at those — after all, they’ve already mocked into Redbox oblivion.
Taron Egerton, who starred in the prior “Kingsmen” actioners, plays the titular role, with Jamie Foxx as John.
I think this was supposed to look like a superhero story, with all the nonsense with arrow catching and sidekicks. Also, the characters are dressed more like they just came from a shopping spree at a mall than what people wore in days of yore — check out the knits, and what enviable eye makeup Marian (Eve Hewson, “Papillon”) is wearing.
And Robin Hood — I’m not kidding — wears a hoodie at a time when it was impossible to sew a hoodie, let alone knit one.
(I kept expecting someone to pull out a cell phone or, at the very least, a set of car keys. Hey, if you’re going to do this sort of thing, go big or go home.)
Robin of Locksley rounds up his Merry Men to rob from the rich and give to the poor and of course they go into battle into what looks and sounds more like a CGI-warfare scene you’d see in a superhero movie, because that’s what it’s supposed to resemble. I’m not kidding. These soldiers wear SWAT gear. There are “missile strikes” and what sound oddly like machine guns during battles.
Back to the superhero stuff. Robin has a secret identity.
Ben Mendelsohn plays the Sheriff of Nottingham, which is no surprise because Mendelsohn plays so many villains.
How can so much be going on in a movie that remains so dull? It’s slow going enough, despite the battle scenes, to make you wonder whether your watch has stopped.
The silliness doesn’t just permeate the wardrobe, but also the dialogue.
How well I remember 17 years ago that I tried to convince several scoffers that Kevin Costner made a pretty darned good Robin in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” That movie seemed to polarize audiences, who either loved it or hated it.
Mr. Costner, they may have mocked you then, but they are not mocking you now. Feel free to say, “Miss me yet?”
I, for one, most certainly do.
P.S. This thing has been set up to create a sequel. Please, filmmakers, let cooler heads prevail and stop it from becoming a franchise.