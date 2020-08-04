Boy Scout Troop #103 of Davenport has its trailer stolen — from an American Legion Post parking lot

Wogomon said the Illowa Council/Boy Scouts of America has rallied with social media posts and a photo of the trailer on its Facebook page. A reward started by Wogomon has grown from $100 to $200 in a day.

"I started with a reward for information and an arrest,'' Wogomon said. "And then we had another person step forward. I assume that will snowball. The local council stopped what it was doing and reacted to us. It has been great, really supportive.''

Camping and fishing supplies can be replaced. So can an expensive trailer. Wogomon says it's hard to put a dollar amount on sentimentality when it comes to the trailer and its contents.

"There are some things used by scouts before our troop, some autographed by scouts who our kids have great respect for,'' Wogomon said. "Some things I shared with my son. A lot to replace. My next question is when we replace all this stuff and we will, where do we keep it and how do we keep it safe? You would think people would have enough respect for Boy Scouts and the American Legion.''

Anyone with information on the trailer's theft is asked to call Davenport Police. For other questions, Wogomon can be reached at 563-320-7300.

