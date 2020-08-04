Boy Scout Troop #103 of Davenport has its trailer stolen — from an American Legion Post parking lot

— Two weeks ago, Boy Scout Troop #103 Davenport, enjoyed a weekend of camping and outdoor activities at Scott County Park.
At the end of the day and a half of learning life skills and sharing fellowship, Shawn Wogomon, longtime scoutmaster for Troop #103, parked the trailer at his Davenport home.
The next day (Sunday), Wogomon returned the trailer to the American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th Street, Davenport, where — for the past five years — it had been stored.
That night someone stole the padlocked trailer filled with camping equipment and fishing gear, leaving a local troop devastated and a scoutmaster wondering how, who, why?
"Dropped it off around 1 p.m. to where we usually keep it at the American Legion,'' said Wogomon, who has remained in scouting despite the passing of his son, Sergio, 10 years ago. Scouting was a big part of their relationship. "The Legion has always been nice enough to let us keep it there. It's been there five years and no one has ever bothered it.''
The white trailer was marked with a troop number, a large eagle and scout slogans.
"All of a sudden it was gone,'' said Wogomon. "I don't understand how anyone could do that to either institution, the American Legion and the Boy Scouts. We had it padlocked and someone must have cut it to get in there. I just don't understand.''
Wogomon said the Illowa Council/Boy Scouts of America has rallied with social media posts and a photo of the trailer on its Facebook page. A reward started by Wogomon has grown from $100 to $200 in a day.
"I started with a reward for information and an arrest,'' Wogomon said. "And then we had another person step forward. I assume that will snowball. The local council stopped what it was doing and reacted to us. It has been great, really supportive.''
Camping and fishing supplies can be replaced. So can an expensive trailer. Wogomon says it's hard to put a dollar amount on sentimentality when it comes to the trailer and its contents.
"There are some things used by scouts before our troop, some autographed by scouts who our kids have great respect for,'' Wogomon said. "Some things I shared with my son. A lot to replace. My next question is when we replace all this stuff and we will, where do we keep it and how do we keep it safe? You would think people would have enough respect for Boy Scouts and the American Legion.''
Anyone with information on the trailer's theft is asked to call Davenport Police. For other questions, Wogomon can be reached at 563-320-7300.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
