BREAKING: Onlookers say train hit car near Viking Mississippi boat mooring

A Canadian Pacific Railway train was uncoupled and a red Hyundai sedan with damage to the bumper sat near the tracks at River Heritage Park in the 600 block of River Drive in Davenport for at least an hour on Wednesday.

Crew members on the boat and onlookers Wednesday told a reporter the car was pulling into the parking lot at River Heritage Park when it was clipped by a Canadian Pacific train and spun parallel to the tracks.

A representative from Canadian Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just hours earlier, the Viking Mississippi moored for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.

Jo Mason, from Rock Island, said she and her husband saw the driver trying to pull off the damaged bumper, which was scraping along the ground, and rushed to help.

Mason asked the driver if they were hit by the train, and they nodded. Mason wondered out loud why there aren't alarms or railroad arms to prevent cars from crossing the tracks at the park.

"That's a death waiting to happen, or multiple," Mason said.

The driver, who appeared physically unharmed, packed the damaged bumper into the car and was able to drive away.

Several crew members, who declined to be named because they weren't authorized to speak with the media, said they heard a loud noise and saw the car spin out onto the grass.

Buses continued to return passengers to the Viking Mississippi at its mooring at the park while Davenport Police and Canadian Pacific officials investigated the incident.

Any train-related incident comes under greater scrutiny as Canadian Pacific seeks to merge with Kansas City Southern, a decision that will be made by the federal Surface Transportation Board. The rail companies say the merger is expected to increase train traffic in the Iowa Quad-Cities. Canadian Pacific has offered settlements to cities to mitigate any impacts from added train traffic pending the merger's approval.

Davenport has said it plans to use the settlement funds if it gets them to create "quiet zones" between Marquette and Mound Streets, which would include River Heritage Park. Quiet zones include arms that come down to prevent vehicles from crossing the tracks and also prevents trains from sounding their horns.

