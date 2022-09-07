BREAKING: Onlookers say train hit car near Viking Mississippi boat mooring

A Canadian Pacific Railway train was uncoupled and a red Hyundai sedan with damage to the bumper sat near the tracks at River Heritage Park in the 600 block of River Drive in Davenport for at least an hour on Wednesday.

Crew members on the boat and onlookers Wednesday told a reporter the car was pulling into the parking lot at River Heritage Park when it was clipped by a Canadian Pacific train and spun parallel to the tracks.

Just hours earlier, the Viking Mississippi moored for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.

Jo Mason, from Rock Island, said she and her husband saw the driver trying to pull off the damaged bumper, which was scraping along the ground, and rushed to help.

Mason asked the driver if they were hit by the train, and they nodded. Mason wondered out loud why there aren't alarms or railroad arms to prevent cars from crossing the tracks at the park.

"That's a death waiting to happen, or multiple," Mason said.

Once the driver, who appeared physically unharmed, packed the damaged bumper into the car and was able to drive away.

Buses continued to return passengers to the Viking Mississippi at its mooring at the park while Davenport Police and Canadian Pacific officials investigated the incident.

This story is developing.