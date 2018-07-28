A team of bulls and matadors who called themselves "The Running of the Bulls" became the audience favorite to win the Quad-City Times Bix 7 ensemble costume award.
Ed Butterick of Belize, who says he lives out of his recreational vehicle, said his neighbor, Michael Taylor, who just left Belize for Portugal, talked him into coming.
"My sister-in-law is a Marilyn," Taylor said, referring to the group of women who annually walk in the Bix 7 dressed like '50s blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe.
Also part of the ensemble were "matador" Chandler Koenigs of Palo, Iowa, and Jeff Bardell of Cedar Rapids as a bull. "Careful. The horns will get you," said Bardell, rushing at Koenigs to the delight of the crowd.
Bardell just plain loves the Bix 7. "The whole community comes together to make this happen — all these volunteers," he said. "I'm in awe."
So was Koenigs, who was part of the Bix 7 for the first time. "There's a lot more people than I thought there were going to be," he said.