A team of bulls and matadors who called themselves "The Running of the Bulls" became the audience favorite to win the Quad-City Times Bix 7 ensemble costume award.
Ed Butterick of Belize, who says he lives out of his recreational vehicle, said his neighbor, Michael Taylor, who just left Belize for Portugal, talked him into coming.
"My sister-in-law is a Marilyn," Taylor said, referring to the group of women who annually walk in the Bix 7 dressed like '50s blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe.
Also part of the ensemble were "matador" Chandler Koenigs of Palo, Iowa, and Jeff Bardell of Cedar Rapids as a bull. "Careful. The horns will get you," said Bardell, rushing at Koenigs to the delight of the crowd.
Bardell just plain loves the Bix 7. "The whole community comes together to make this happen — all these volunteers," he said. "I'm in awe."
So was Koenigs, who was part of the Bix 7 for the first time. "There's a lot more people than I thought there were going to be," he said.
In the solo costume division, after Randy Farrell of East Moline worked the crowd in his Christmas suit and Uncle Sam-type hat, the audience applause said it all: He won the annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 costume contest for individual entries.
"I saw a guy win last year as Forrest Gump, and had to get into the contest this year," he said, and so he combined the two themes (he has worn the hat previously in an East Moline parade).
The suit, which wasn't a light one, was hot, said Farrell, who said he was grateful for the cooler temperatures Saturday.
Meanwhile, another ensemble costume drew appreciate applause and laughter. Marcello Rush of Raeford, North Carolina, used some quick thinking to come up with a clever costume for him and his daughter.
"I'm a costume nut," Rush said, adding that his family dresses up for Halloween. His wife Alese and son Deidrick, 15, ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Rush and his daughter Kierra, 10, appeared as the tortoise and the hare, she in pink bunny pajamas and he in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume.
"It was last minute," he said.
His wife has run the Bix 7 for the past 20 years, he said.
The two were a popular contest entry but lost to "The Running of the Bulls."
Elsewhere, a troupe of women in white dresses waved and flitted their way through the crowd.
The Marilyns — a group of women who enjoy the Bix 7 dressed like Marilyn Monroe — returned Saturday.
Original Marilyns Robyn Bardell and Sally Koenigs, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been part of the Bix 7 for many years.
Bardell's family has come to the Bix for 23 years, she said. "I always saw the Elvises — Elvi? (a group of men dressed up like Elvis Presley) — and I thought the women needed a female icon," she said.
Bardell invited the Koenigs to the Bix 16 or 17 years ago.
Some Marilyns have come and gone, Bardell said. This year, there were seven, including family members.
The Marilyns don't enter the costume contest. "We're part of the entertainment," Bardell said.
"It's a real treat to get to do it," Koenigs said.
He didn't enter the contest, but Kraig Timmerman of New Liberty drew smiles from fellow Cubs fans.
Timmerman, who could have been heading to Wrigley Field, wears Cubs gear every year when he participates in the Bix 7.
The Cubs fan wore hat, Cubs-logo shorts and (which are new this year) and a hat. "We love the Cubbies!" he said.