Business leaders from across the region packed into an auditorium to hear how they could support philanthropy in the Quad-Cities.

John Deere World Headquarters served as the host site for the United Way Quad Cities,' "The Generosity Dividend Event." United Way CEO Renee Gellerman kicked off the event by reflecting on the need for nonprofits and their services in the region.

According to the census, 15% of residents in the Quad-Cities live below the poverty line, including more than 16,000 children. Additionally, 78% of the public schools in the region are Title 1, which means the majority of the students receive free and/or reduced lunch.

"Their families are in such fragile economic state that their children are at risk of not having food if they are not fed at school," she said.

Through gratuitous dividends, the United Way is able to help these students and continue to extend its reach, she said. In September, the United Way launched The Caring Assignment, a project where 50 young adults were given $100 each with the goal of multiplying the money and using the proceeds to positively affect their community.

In 90 days, the students turned the $5,000 investment into $70,000 — a 1,400% return, according to Joe Slavens, president of Northwest Bank and Trust who presented on behalf of United Way. Immediately following the event in September, a group of seven pooled their money together to help buy items and raise funds for a refugee family that settled in the region.

"The money they raised is helping this new Quad-City family with recurring costs as they continue to adjust to their life here," he said. "They may be young, but they sure do set a high bar for the power of caring and generosity."

The power of generosity was an overarching theme at Wednesday's event. Brian Crimmins, a co-author of the book "The Generosity Crisis: The case for Radical Connection to Solve Humanity's Greatest Challenges" spoke at length about the importance of donating to non-profits.

"Twenty years ago, more than two-thirds of Americans gave to nonprofit organizations," he said.

Now, less than 50% of people contribute. Based on this current trajectory, giving to nonprofits will end entirely in 49 years. Co-author Nathan Chappell said one of the issues is people thinking their money is not needed because larger corporations already donate.

Disassociation of religion is another reason, he said. Those with religious affiliation are twice as likely to donate, and typically donate twice as much.

A big issue with non-profits is they have to compete for the attention of for-profits to get funding. Individual giving is one way to get around this problem, he said. Crimmins agreed, saying for-profits can not shoulder the burden of generosity alone.

"We need the best minds in all sectors working together to solve this," he said. "From a company standpoint, its understanding who you are and understanding where you can have the most impact with whatever resources you have."

In May 2021, the John Deere Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Deere & Company — announced it would invest $200 million over the next 10 years. The focus of the commitment is on supporting poor farmers around the globe as well as families and youth who have struggled with access to child care and online learning as well as making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the Quad-Cities.

Josh Jepson, chief financial officer for Deere, said Wednesday the company donated $50 million last year alone. This is part of Deere's commitment to dedicating 1% of its net income to philanthropic endeavors, he said.

Supporting local philanthropy begins with individuals said Kent Pilcher, CEO of Estes Construction. Being part of the generosity dividend in the Quad-Cities impacts everyone in the region.

"We want to be a community of businesses that give at least 1%," he said. "Encourage others to be all in. We are a community of leaders and that's how we provide leadership: by providing an example."