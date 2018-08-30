A free presentation talk on how William Butterworth brought innovation and growth to Deere & Co. in the early part of the 20th century will be given at 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Neil Dahlstrom, manager of Deere & Co.'s corporate archives and history, will explain how Butterworth went from being treasurer of Deere in 1897 to becoming its president after the death of Charles Deere in 1907.
During Butterworth’s tenure as president, and with his vision and influence, the board of trustees reorganized the company’s factories into one consolidated entity, and within two years, Deere began producing combine harvesters. Butterworth also put a pension system into effect, plus a benefit and disability program for employees.
As the company's product line grew, Deere purchased the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Co. in 1918, thereby gaining the rights to build and sell the first tractor product — the much-sought-after two-cylinder Waterloo Boy.
Dahlstrom has appeared on radio and NatGeo, as well as the PBS television show "History Detectives."
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the John Deere tractor and Illinois' 200th anniversary of statehood.
For more information, go to www.butterworthcenter.com, or call 309-743-2701.