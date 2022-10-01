By the Numbers: Davenport man faces trial in murder of Breasia Terrell

It's been 26 months and 23 days since Breasia Terrell disappeared from the Davenport apartment where she was supposed to spend the night with her brother.

Over the course of those two years, two months and 23 days, Henry Earl Dinkins was, first, a person of interest in the case. Then Davenport Police said he was the only suspect in the case after Breasia's body was found in a farm pond outside Dewitt in March of 2021.

While a hearing Friday is expected to determine when Dinkins' trial will finally start, here's some of what we know about Dinkins and the investigation, by the numbers:

1 ... Dinkins was convicted of third-degree sexual assault Aug. 23, 1990 - his very first offense. He was 17 at the time of the crime and found guilty of assaulting a girl 13 or younger. Dinkins is considered a Tier III offender, the most severe of the three Iowa sex offense tiers. It means the offender committed violence or threatened violence during the assault.

9 ... According to Iowa court records, Dinkins pleaded guilty nine times in non-traffic cases to charges ranging from simple misdemeanors to felony drug possession. On Feb. 24, 2003, Dinkins pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge of failing to register as a sex offender - first offense. In September of the same year, Dinkins pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge of being a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a school.

6 ... Iowa Department of Corrections records show Dinkins has been incarcerated by the state six times after being found guilty of various offenses, the first time after he was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in August 1990. He was incarcerated in December of 2019 and paroled in December of 2020.

3 ... It's the number of defense teams that have represented Dinkins since he was first arrested in July 2020 for violating sex offender registry requirements by failing to update his address.

24 ... Iowa court records show Dinkins had at least 24 cases dismissed since 1994 - the vast majority of which were traffic violations. Some of the other charges dismissed? One charge of murder in 2009, where investigators determined he was a witness. He also had a sexual abuse case, domestic abuse case, a charge of fraud, and two charges of failure to register as a sex offender all dismissed.

2 ... Dinkins was born Aug. 2, 1972, but the state of Iowa knows of two other birth dates Dinkins has used on public documents.

16 ... The number of known aliases Dinkins has used in Iowa. The names he used at various times included Henry Hank, Vince Hank, Henry Harris and Henry Davis.

5 ... The Davenport Police acted quickly in the hours following Breasia's disappearance on July 10, 2020. Five search warrants were executed on that day. They were:

- A warrant to search Dinkins’ cellphone, a black Samsung phone, was signed by a judge at 1:15 p.m.

- A warrant to search the motor home was signed by a judge at 2:21 p.m.

- A search warrant requesting DNA swabs from Dinkins’ mouth and under his fingernails, and pictures of Dinkins' body, was signed by a judge at 5:26 p.m.

- A search warrant requesting penile swabs from Dinkins was signed at 6:53 p.m.

- At some point on July 10, a search warrant was executed on the Impala Dinkins was known to use.

3 ... Dinkins has been held in jails in three different counties in Iowa while the Breasia case unfolded - Scott County Jail, Clinton County Jail, and, most recently, Marshall County Jail. He was moved from the Scott County Jail to the Clinton County Jail after the discovery of Breasia's body.

6 ... The number of orders for continuance issued since Dinkins was charged with Breasia's kidnap and murder in May 2021. A number were ordered by the court, while continuances requested by the defense team in April and May of 2022 were unopposed by the prosecution. This number could change if District Court Judge Henry Latham grants Dinkins' latest request for a continuance.

8 ... According to Iowa Department of Prison records, Dinkins was granted work release eight different times, the first in 1994.

15 ... Starting in 1994 and ending in 2018, Dinkins pleaded guilty to 15 traffic violations - including seven guilty pleas to driving while barred.

12 ... A dozen agencies took part in the search for Breasia, including the Bettendorf Police Department, the sheriff's departments from Scott and Clinton counties, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI.

3 ... After Breasia's disappearance, then-Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski placed a call for assistance to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI brought three teams to the investigation - the Cellular Analysis Survey Team to conduct phone analysis and track down location information; the Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, 12 agents working to identify any additional evidence; and the Evidence Response Team out of Omaha, Neb.