Caffeine optional, conversation a must: National Coffee with a Cop is Wednesday

Davenport Police Sergeant Andrew Harris doesn't drink coffee - he prefers water.

That doesn't prevent Harris, an 18-year veteran police officer and the department's Community Impact Team Supervisor, from enjoying Coffee with a Cop.

Harris and his fellow officers - along with their counterparts from all over the Quad-Cities - return to Hy-Vee stores at 9 a.m. Wednesday for National Coffee with a Cop Day.

"We will have Davenport police officers in all five Davenport locations from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday," Harris explained. It is a program that the officers like and an hour many of us look forward to.

"We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community. It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about."

Harris said the mission of Coffee with a Cop, a national program, is to break down the barriers between police officers and citizens and allow the public " ... opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood."

Davenport police officers were in Hy-Vee locations this year throughout March, April and May.

Harris said he likes the conversations - but not the coffee.

"I was a pop drinker, really, until I gave that up," Harris said. "Now I stick to water, but I do really enjoy meeting people and listening to their concerns and input.

"It's absolutely fun and I look forward to it. We are in the people business and any chance we get to meet people and give people a chance to know us is really worthwhile."