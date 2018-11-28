Try 1 month for 99¢

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll into the Quad-Cities at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, between Modern Woodmen Park and the Freight House in the area of Western Avenue and River Drive, Davenport.

Visitors can bring canned food and other non-perishable, preferably heart healthy, food to stock the shelves at 24 Churches United Quad-City neighborhood food pantries.

Holiday goodie bags for children ages 8 and younger, courtesy of SSAB of Iowa, will be distributed. Also, kids can chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Canadian hard-rock band The Trews and Wisconsin-based guitarist Willy Porter will perform during the 45-minute stop.

Since 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $14.5 million and 4.3 million pounds of food to help those in need.

In its 57th year of service to the community, Churches United of the Quad-City Area offers free food to individuals and families at 24 neighborhood food pantries in the bi-state area.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dinner is served Monday through Friday and Sunday at one of its three hot-meal sites. Women, with or without children, are sheltered at Winnie’s Place, the only emergency shelter in the Illinois Quad-Cities for homeless women and children who may have survived domestic abuse.

For more information about Churches United, go to www.cuqca.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags