The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll into the Quad-Cities at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, between Modern Woodmen Park and the Freight House in the area of Western Avenue and River Drive, Davenport.
Visitors can bring canned food and other non-perishable, preferably heart healthy, food to stock the shelves at 24 Churches United Quad-City neighborhood food pantries.
Holiday goodie bags for children ages 8 and younger, courtesy of SSAB of Iowa, will be distributed. Also, kids can chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Canadian hard-rock band The Trews and Wisconsin-based guitarist Willy Porter will perform during the 45-minute stop.
Since 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $14.5 million and 4.3 million pounds of food to help those in need.
In its 57th year of service to the community, Churches United of the Quad-City Area offers free food to individuals and families at 24 neighborhood food pantries in the bi-state area.
Dinner is served Monday through Friday and Sunday at one of its three hot-meal sites. Women, with or without children, are sheltered at Winnie’s Place, the only emergency shelter in the Illinois Quad-Cities for homeless women and children who may have survived domestic abuse.
For more information about Churches United, go to www.cuqca.org.