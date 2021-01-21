Cancer support group offers COVID-19 vaccination workshop

A local cancer support group will host a free virtual workshop to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Gilda’s Club will hold the workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 via Zoom. The workshop hopes to answer questions about how the vaccines work, and the possibility of side effects.

The Zoom workshop will feature a presentation and Q&A session about the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Bhanu Vakkalanka, MD, an oncologist with UnityPoint Health Trinity Medical Oncology Clinic. Vakkalanka will do a short presentation and then open up the rest of the hour for questions regarding the vaccine, its safety, and how it all impacts cancer survivors.

Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend. Registration is required at gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For questions, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email kcraft@gildasclubqc.org.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.