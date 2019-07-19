MOLINE — The long-awaited return of the Captain’s Table could be as early as the spring of next year.
So says, Robert Egger, the general manager of the Captain’s Table. Groundbreaking for the $2,337,600 restaurant at 4801 River Drive in Moline could be less than a month away, too, Egger said Friday.
The restaurant will be about 6,000 square feet and have only one story. Earlier renditions of the restaurant that will replace the restaurant of the same name that burned down in January of 2018, had two stories.
But that predominantly concrete and steel structure was too heavy for the grounds and would have added half a million dollars to the cost and left it more than $1 million outside the budget, Egger said.
“So we went back to the drawing board, and said if we make a lighter structure and a bigger footprint, with one story we can accommodate more people.”
The Committee of the Whole of Moline’s City Council passed a resolution Tuesday authorizing the mayor and the city clerk to execute a contract with Bush Construction Co. Inc. for the Captain’s Table building for $2,337,600.
It was the low bid among four received for the building. The restaurant itself will pay for $337,600, but also receive a 30-year lease.
Formal public approval by the city council of Bush Construction is expected at Tuesday’s meeting.
Egger said the restaurant will seat approximately 140 to 160 people inside and another 80-100 outside on the deck.
The restaurant will include an actual captain’s table — much like the old one — complete with a steering wheel with a piece of glass over it all atop a whiskey barrel.
Unlike the two-story plan, it won’t have an outright reception room. But since the inside will be designed in three sections, the option of a special reception room is possible, Egger said.
“It’s a very nautical theme,” Egger said. “It’s got a port dining room, a starboard dining room and a helm which is the lounge. The lounge is in the middle.
“So if I have to do a party, I can take one of the dining rooms and close it off to the party and still run the rest of the restaurant on the deck and the other dining room.”
Egger thinks the public will like the architectural nods to the former restaurant included in the new structure. But it will have its differences from the former structure, too.
“It will feel like it’s going to be much more accommodating as far as views are concerned,” Egger said. “The dining rooms are narrow and long and the seating is designed with the windows giving you a better view than you had before.”
The large 2,000-square foot deck is another major feature, Egger said.
“It has a huge deck, “ he said. “Where the patio used to be, the deck is 120 feet long … and it’s covered.”
Egger praised the work of all parties involved including Moline Captain’s Table LLC, the city and Andrew Dasso of Streamline Architects for the hard work of bringing the product to fruition.
“We wanted to get the building replaced, but we were in a situation where we wanted to build something more up to date and better suited for the property.
“We had a very tight budget to work with and get it done. So from that perspective, there was a lot of complications, and it took a lot of time. I felt that everybody went through the process on all sides with the right intentions and we are excited to move forward.
“It’s going to be a fun place,” Egger said. “People are going to enjoy it, and I am excited to get it built and get it back open so people can enjoy the property.”