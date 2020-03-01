Catalytic converter thieves are mining special metals in the Quad-Cities

On Friday, Feb. 21, Mediacom production manager Sara Zabloudil and producer/director Tyler Hedrick, were leaving their Moline office.
In seven hours, they expected to bring to life a prep basketball shoot at Aledo High School.
So they thought.
When Hedrick attempted to start their MC22 sports production van, it responded with an evil hiss. As the engine weakly turned, the van produced a sound similar to an idling hot rod.
"First sign is it sounds like there is no muffler — like you have straight pipes — like the hot rod you used to have,'' said Ron Dalldorf, a longtime mechanic for Rock Island's Ace Muffler Clinic. "Not good.''
"It'' the two TV producers realized, was a missing catalytic converter. The van, a Ford pickup truck parked next to it, another Mediacom van in an adjoining lot and six vehicles at the company's tech center all had their catalytic converters stolen by thieves the night before.
Usually armed with a reciprocating saw (commonly called at Sawzall) and a brazen disregard for the damage and pain they are inflicting, thieves are turning their attention to catalytic converters.
Soaring palladium prices are the inspiration behind the thefts, with a trio of Moline businesses hit recently. Catalytic converters contain the precious metal palladium, and the price of the silvery-white precious metal has climbed more than 50% since mid-August.
It is now more expensive than gold.
"I have heard as much as $200 (for a stolen converter),'' said Moline Police detective John Leach. "And it's an issue we are aggressively addressing.''
Calls to Rock Island, Bettendorf and an email to Davenport Police, revealed no large-scale catalytic converter thefts like the rash to hit Moline's John Deere Road corridor the past month.
In addition to the Mediacom thefts, Moline-based AAA Rents, Zimmerman Honda and East Moline's Reynolds Ford, have been victimized in a four-week span.
What is being taken?
A catalytic converter is used as a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust — hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides — into harmless compounds.
Carbon monoxide is a poison for any air-breathing animal. Nitrogen oxides lead to smog and acid rain, and hydrocarbons produce smog.
"They have been on cars since the 1970s,'' said Joe Healy, manager at Ace Muffler and 33-year veteran of the car repair business. "Some vehicles have more than one and some are easier to get to, which I'm sure makes them attractive to a thief.''
Targeted vehicles:
Healy and Dalldorf say any vehicle manufactured after 1974 can be a target, but trucks, vans and SUVs are hit most. Thieves prefer trucks and SUVs because they are higher off the ground and easier to crawl under.
Healy also says Toyota Trucks and SUVs in the '90s to the late 2000s are vulnerable because the catalytic converters are more exposed than the average converter.
Bigger Toyota trucks and SUVs have two catalytic converters. Ford trucks and some Ford passenger vehicles have more than one converter as well.
The value
Healy cannot wrap his arms around the $200 figure they say thieves are getting for a stolen converter and wondered aloud where they are taking them for cash. He did cite Facebook ads offering to buy converters as an option thieves might be using to fence the goods.
"We have a company out of Chicago that buys our used ones — been doing business with Ed for 30 years — and not once have we ever received $200 for one,'' Healy said. "Obviously that figure is from someone not doing business the right way.
"There is a legitimate market for disposing of these things,'' Healy added. "Go to Del's (Metal Company) in Rock Island or you go to Alter (Recycling) in Davenport and there is paperwork, there is a trail and there is documentation. Some guy walking in with five of them he just stole is going to get caught, because they won't buy them and they will call the police.''
Visits to Del's and Davenport's Midwest Recycling and two calls to Alter merited no response for this story.
A big deal
Until he settles with his insurance company — and he says it should be any day — AAA Rents' Dave Hawk is out almost $11,000 for catalytic converter replacement. His company's five, large, Ford box trucks were damaged by thieves three weeks ago. As it stands, it will cost the family-owned business, a $500-per truck insurance deductible to be fixed.
"It's been a tough run,'' Hawk said, noting the AAA Rents lot where the trucks are house, has security cameras and is lighted. "The good news is we are on a 30-day plan with Reynolds Ford — who got hit as well a few weeks back — to pay. It's because we do a lot of business with them. It gives me time to work out the details with the insurance company. That said, we still have to pay $500 per truck for our insurance deductible; $2,500 out of pocket, because someone did this to us.''
Hawk says the thieves made a mistake. "They left leather (grip) pliers behind and a Sawzall blade,'' he said. "They will get caught.''
Not a victimless crime
Zabloudil says the thefts have a personal side to them. She feels sick for her company and the losses it must deal with just to keep production on course but says there is a knot in her stomach because those scheduled to work that high school game were out a day's pay.
"This is not just a victimless crime,'' she said. "The thieves believe you have this large company and they won't feel a loss of having to replace the converters that were stolen. It doesn't matter what size the company is, it hurts no matter what.
"I'm distraught over the fact our crew — freelancers — went a day without being paid,'' she added. "People plan their budgets at home around believing they were going to make X amount of dollars for that day's shoot. It hurts me. I was paid for that day, but some people — people who rely on us — were not. I struggle with that. Thank goodness for QC Auto Tech getting the van and truck running, or we would have lost a shoot we had for Tuesday of this week.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com