Catalytic converter thieves are mining special metals in the Quad-Cities

Healy also says Toyota Trucks and SUVs in the '90s to the late 2000s are vulnerable because the catalytic converters are more exposed than the average converter.

Bigger Toyota trucks and SUVs have two catalytic converters. Ford trucks and some Ford passenger vehicles have more than one converter as well.

The value

Healy cannot wrap his arms around the $200 figure they say thieves are getting for a stolen converter and wondered aloud where they are taking them for cash. He did cite Facebook ads offering to buy converters as an option thieves might be using to fence the goods.

"We have a company out of Chicago that buys our used ones — been doing business with Ed for 30 years — and not once have we ever received $200 for one,'' Healy said. "Obviously that figure is from someone not doing business the right way.

"There is a legitimate market for disposing of these things,'' Healy added. "Go to Del's (Metal Company) in Rock Island or you go to Alter (Recycling) in Davenport and there is paperwork, there is a trail and there is documentation. Some guy walking in with five of them he just stole is going to get caught, because they won't buy them and they will call the police.''

Visits to Del's and Davenport's Midwest Recycling and two calls to Alter merited no response for this story.

A big deal

Until he settles with his insurance company — and he says it should be any day — AAA Rents' Dave Hawk is out almost $11,000 for catalytic converter replacement. His company's five, large, Ford box trucks were damaged by thieves three weeks ago. As it stands, it will cost the family-owned business, a $500-per truck insurance deductible to be fixed.

"It's been a tough run,'' Hawk said, noting the AAA Rents lot where the trucks are house, has security cameras and is lighted. "The good news is we are on a 30-day plan with Reynolds Ford — who got hit as well a few weeks back — to pay. It's because we do a lot of business with them. It gives me time to work out the details with the insurance company. That said, we still have to pay $500 per truck for our insurance deductible; $2,500 out of pocket, because someone did this to us.''

Hawk says the thieves made a mistake. "They left leather (grip) pliers behind and a Sawzall blade,'' he said. "They will get caught.''

Not a victimless crime

Zabloudil says the thefts have a personal side to them. She feels sick for her company and the losses it must deal with just to keep production on course but says there is a knot in her stomach because those scheduled to work that high school game were out a day's pay.

"This is not just a victimless crime,'' she said. "The thieves believe you have this large company and they won't feel a loss of having to replace the converters that were stolen. It doesn't matter what size the company is, it hurts no matter what.

"I'm distraught over the fact our crew — freelancers — went a day without being paid,'' she added. "People plan their budgets at home around believing they were going to make X amount of dollars for that day's shoot. It hurts me. I was paid for that day, but some people — people who rely on us — were not. I struggle with that. Thank goodness for QC Auto Tech getting the van and truck running, or we would have lost a shoot we had for Tuesday of this week.''