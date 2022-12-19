 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities celebrates Hannukah with a menorah lighting

53rd Avenue and 18th Street in Bettendorf was a little brighter Sunday night after the 17th annual public lighting of the menorah.

The event was sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities to mark the beginning of the eight-night Jewish holiday. According to Jewish history, Assyrian-Greeks took control of Jerusalem and tried to ban Jewish customs and religious practices. But a small group of Jewish people fought and drove them from Jerusalem, reclaiming the temple there.

Despite having a one-day supply of oil to light the menorah in the temple, it stayed lit for eight days. The holiday is celebrated by singing traditional Hanukkah songs, playing the game of dreidel and eating oil-based foods such as latke, a potato pancake.

To mark the beginning of the holiday, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher lit the menorah with the shamash. Although this tradition has been ongoing for years in the Quad-Cities area, Rabbi Shneur Cadaner said Sunday night was unique.

“This year it’s more special to our community than ever before,” he said. “This ties in well with the fact that we’re doing this in our new location.”

In January, Chabad Lubavitch purchased the Heather Glen Crossing strip mall. This will be the future, permanent home of the Chabad Center, where the lighting took place.

Cadaner said Chabad had begun raising the funds to buy the strip mall for $1 million last December. Before the appraisal of the property went through, they had raised about $600,000, and after that they had until closing day on Dec. 17 to garner the rest. On the final day of Hanukkah, they were able to do it.

To honor the new building, the menorah lighting was held at the corner, where the BP Gas Station now sits. Typically, the menorah is lit at home. But Cadaner said lighting it publicly aligned with the mission of Judaism to spread light to others and welcome everyone.

“The idea of lighting the menorah is to demonstrate that we are not just keeping the light to ourselves, but sharing the light to the nation,” he said.

Gallagher said it was great to see how many people braved the cold to celebrate the holiday.

“I think it’s wonderful that we can celebrate each religion that people practice here, not only in the Quad-Cities, but in America,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons this country was founded, and I think it is something we need to celebrate every day.”

