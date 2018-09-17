Davenport police pin in a red Hyundai Elantra between them up at Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street. Police said the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired call. Two females and a male were taken into custody.
Davenport police pin in a Hundai between squad cars against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street, when the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a report of shots fired. Two women and one man were taken into custody.
Davenport police pin in a Hyundai Elantra between squad cars against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street. The car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired call. Two women and one man were taken into custody.
Davenport police pin in a red car between them up against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street. The car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired call. Two women and one man were taken into custody.
Davenport police pin in a Hundai between squad cars against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street, when the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a report of shots fired. Two women and one man were taken into custody.
Davenport police pin in a Hyundai Elantra between squad cars against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street. The car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired call. Two women and one man were taken into custody.
Davenport police pin in a red car between them up against a hill in Vander Veer Park on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, after a short chase on Harrison Street. The car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shots-fired call. Two women and one man were taken into custody.
Four people are being questioned by Davenport police after a brief chase ended with a crash on Harrison Street at Vander Veer Park, Davenport.
Two women and one man were taken into custody, officers said. One person was taken from the scene by ambulance.
The chase began in central Davenport about 2:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police followed a red Hyundai Elantra, the car ultimately crashed and was towed from the scene.
St. Ambrose University student Noah Dubuc was walking his dog in Vander Veer Park when he saw the chase end.
“I saw cop cars coming from everywhere,” he said.
Once the car stopped, it was surrounded by law-enforcement vehicles.
“I saw (responding officers) had their guns drawn,” Dubuc said. “They were yelling at (the man driving) to get out of the car. I saw his hands pop up after a little bit, after we were told to clear out because I think they were kind of worried that it wasn’t going to end as well as it did.”
He saw one person taken from the scene in an ambulance, he said.
Dubuc called the incident “typical “Davenport, Iowa.”
Subscribe to Breaking News
“I’m a big person for concealed carry … people need to protect themselves.”
A squad car that was damaged also was towed from the scene.
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Get email notifications on Linda Cook daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Linda Cook posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.