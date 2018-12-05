Davenport Sister Cities, in conjunction with the German-American Heritage Center, will host a Christkindlmarkt from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive in downtown Davenport.
Christkindlmarkt includes more than 45 vendors including custom embroidery, coffee, baskets, ornaments, fresh greenery and Christmas trees as well as traditional Christkindlmarkt favorites such as gluhwein (German mulled wine), hot chocolate and pretzels, along with German legendary characters such as Christkind, Krampus and St. Nicholas.
Visitors can take tractor rides in an open-air wagon (trips boarding every half hour), traveling throughout downtown Davenport.
A Biergarten with music will feature traditional German tunes, holiday music and ukuleles.
For more information, visit www.christkindlmarktqc.com or, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/christkindlmarktqc