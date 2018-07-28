After Randy Farrell of East Moline worked the crowd in his Christmas suit and Uncle Sam-type hat, the audience applause said it all: He won the annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 costume contest for individual entries.
"I saw a guy win last year as Forrest Gump, and had to get into the contest this year," he said, and so he combined the two themes (he has worn the hat previously in an East Moline parade).
The suit, which wasn't a light one, was hot, said Farrell, who said he was grateful for the cooler temperatures Saturday.