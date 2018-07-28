Try 1 month for 99¢
Randy Farrell as 'Christmas in July'

Randy Farrell as 'Christmas in July' was the individual winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 costume contest.

 Linda Cook

After Randy Farrell of East Moline worked the crowd in his Christmas suit and Uncle Sam-type hat, the audience applause said it all: He won the annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 costume contest for individual entries.

"I saw a guy win last year as Forrest Gump, and had to get into the contest this year," he said, and so he combined the two themes (he has worn the hat previously in an East Moline parade).

The suit, which wasn't a light one, was hot, said Farrell, who said he was grateful for the cooler temperatures Saturday.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.