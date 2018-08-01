MGT New Hope Foursquare Church, Moline, and Living Waters Christian Center, Rock Island, along with other sponsors, will celebrate River of Life Unity Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a family day at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
Free barbecue, ice cream, live music, face painting, clowns, giveaways — including a pre-owned vehicle — will be among the features. Gracie, national-award-winning comfort dog, will be in attendance.
The purpose of the event is to honor and thank police officers.
For more information, contact Darlene Williams, associate pastor at New Hope, at 443-567-8072 or darlene.williams@newhopeqc.org; or Virginia Jarrett at 309-314-8683.