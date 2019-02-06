Cirque Dream Journey is coming to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($53, $43, $33) will go on sale Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Adler box office, Ticketmaster.com, and 800-745-3000.
You can also buy tickets in advance through Thursday at 10 p.m. Using the offer code “DREAM.”
An Adler release says Cirque Dream Journey boasts “an array of the world’s greatest acrobats, contortionists and aerial artists...Their electrifying and mesmerizing stunts have been performed live on and above the stage with captivating performances.” The all-ages show travels with a cast of 30 performers from around the world.
Moline's TaxSlayer Center hosted a similar show, “Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland,” on Dec. 4.