Civil Rights Commission looks at training sessions

The newly seated seven-member Davenport Civil Rights Commission met via Zoom for the first time Tuesday, and members voiced a commitment to training sessions aimed at better understanding issues of discrimination and harassment.

The virtual gathering marked a sharp departure from the tension-filled meetings of 2021 — a time when members had trouble agreeing on everything from annual reports to training session times.

During the almost-one-hour meeting, Commission Chairman Michael Guster voiced clear support for Director Latrice Lacey's suggestion that commission members — as well as any city employees and elected officials — take part in a training session developed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Program called "Respectful Workplaces" training.

"I took part in the (Americans with Disabilities Act) training, and it was exceptional," said Guster, who attended the training with fellow commission member Ethelene Boyd. "It was very helpful to me, and I have to say that there is never a time when all of us couldn't get a little more training."

Boyd, too, said she learned much from the ADA training. During and after the meeting, Lacey explained what she sees in the EEOC training programs, specifically "Respectful Workplaces."

"What really drew me to this training was how it helps people get a clear understanding of what constitutes respectful behavior. We all have times when we are challenged or are made uncomfortable," Lacey said.

"What is key is how we respond to the people we work with."

Lacey said the baseline for all workplaces should be a place based in fairness and respect. The city's Civil Rights director then explained how understanding workplaces helps commissioners.

"We deal with cases that raise these discussions," Lacey said. "We often see employers who have policies in place about the workplace — and those policies are ignored or not enforced.

"And we have situations where after people complain about a workplace they become targets. Understanding the idea and practices of a fair workplace helps us understand how people should be treated fairly."

The commission tabled discussion of training, promising to return to the subject in a more concrete way at the March 8 meeting.

Guster also said the fruit of a "mediation team" will be discussed at that meeting. It was established in June 2021 to forge better relations between the commission and the city — as well as better relations between Lacey and the city.

"I think it has been a very productive process, and I think expectations have been made very clear," Guster said. "And I think we have established that commissions need leaders. It's important to have good leadership, and we will talk about all of this in a more complete way next month."

