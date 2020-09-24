Civil rights organization to hold two rallies Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Already planning a rally Saturday to protest the reported abuse of undocumented immigrants, the organization We F.I.G.H.T. added another rally to its schedule, protesting on the same day the recent national news regarding Breonna Taylor.

"That is always the hard part," said Eric Puryear, a Davenport attorney who is also an organizer with the civil rights organization. "It seems like there's so much going on in the country right now and so many important points to make and so many issues that need attention.

"It is tough but it's worth doing."

Puryear said the plan is for the Breonna Taylor rally — Say Her Name (Justice for Breonna Taylor) — to begin at the Davenport Police Department at 2 p.m., then have the second rally — Undocumented Immigrant Abuse Rally — begin outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Davenport at 4 p.m.

The rally to protest the reported abuse of undocumented immigrants had been planned since last week, but after a Jefferson County, Ky. grand jury decided Wednesday to not charge Louisville officers in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Puryear said he knew that needed to be addressed this weekend as well.