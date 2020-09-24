Civil rights organization to hold two rallies Saturday

Already planning a rally Saturday to protest the reported abuse of undocumented immigrants, the organization We F.I.G.H.T. added another rally to its schedule, protesting on the same day the recent national news regarding Breonna Taylor.
"That is always the hard part," said Eric Puryear, a Davenport attorney who is also an organizer with the civil rights organization. "It seems like there's so much going on in the country right now and so many important points to make and so many issues that need attention.
"It is tough but it's worth doing."
Puryear said the plan is for the Breonna Taylor rally — Say Her Name (Justice for Breonna Taylor) — to begin at the Davenport Police Department at 2 p.m., then have the second rally — Undocumented Immigrant Abuse Rally — begin outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Davenport at 4 p.m.
The rally to protest the reported abuse of undocumented immigrants had been planned since last week, but after a Jefferson County, Ky. grand jury decided Wednesday to not charge Louisville officers in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Puryear said he knew that needed to be addressed this weekend as well.
"The Breonna Taylor rally is something that got organized (Thursday) given the whole grand jury situation yesterday, we really felt like we needed to do something this Saturday," Puryear said. "So we're going to appear at the Davenport Police Station and express that outrage in the same sort of peaceful fashion we've done so far."
Puryear has been at the forefront of organizing peaceful protests in recent months against police brutality in the wake of the deaths of Black people — like Taylor and George Floyd in Minnesota — at the hands of police officers.
He received a threatening letter earlier this month as a result of his efforts, but said he's not letting that stop him from trying to bring about change, which, on Saturday will be on two different fronts.
"It's going to be a day where we're going to do everything we can to try and fix this problem, bring awareness to both problems, both the police brutality and racism issue we've been talking about for months now, and then also the way that immigrants are being treated while in detention," he said.
"Hopefully by peacefully bringing attention to the issue, we can bring about some change and make the world a better place."
