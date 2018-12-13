The 35th annual Bald Eagle Watch will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 5. The event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mississippi River Project, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Clinton Community College, Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge.
Educational programs and environmental exhibits will be held at the Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
Eagle viewing will be held at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois, off Highway 84 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Activities at the Clinton Community College will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
- 9:50 a.m. – "Welcome to Eagle Watch," Pam Steinhaus, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- 10 a.m. – “The American Bald Eagle,” presented by the National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minnesota.
- 11 a.m. – “Who Lives with Eagles,” presented by David Stokes, naturalist, West Berlin, Illinois.
- 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – Bald eagle photo opportunity, National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minnesota.
- 12:30 p.m. – “Listen to the Eagles,” DVD presentation produced by SOAR (Saving Our Avian Resources)
- 1 p.m. - “The American Bald Eagle,” presented by the National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minnesota.
The programs and exhibits will feature a live bald eagle, conservation groups and artists. Food and refreshments will be available at the Clinton Community Center.
A bus shuttle between the college and Lock and Dam 13 will depart and arrive every hour beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. The last shuttle from the lock and dam to the college will depart at 1:30 p.m. Limited parking is available at the lock and dam.
For more information, contact Thomson Park Rangers, 815-259-3628, or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 815-273-2732.