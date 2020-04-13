Clinton officer involved in shooting identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Clinton police officer involved in an April 7 shooting has been identified as Officer Ryan L. Livesay, who has served with the Clinton Police Department for about 15 months.

According to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Livesay voluntarily participated in an interview Monday with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Clinton, was shot and died after a vehicle chase on the night of April 7.

The incident began at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department, when a Clinton police officer tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and a chase began.

Officers pursued the vehicle from Clinton into Camanche. While the suspect vehicle traveled back to Clinton from Camanche on U.S. 67 at U.S. 30, a Clinton police officer shot Dau.

Dau was transported to MercyOne in Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.