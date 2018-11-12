Try 1 month for 99¢

CLINTON — Culver's restaurant, 2625 Lincoln Way, Clinton, remained closed Monday after a fire Saturday afternoon that left significant heat and smoke damage.

Crews that responded to the fire about 3 p.m. Saturday saw heavy smoke with no visible fire when they arrived, according to a news release from Clinton Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which started with the combustion of cooking-oil rags in the kitchen area.

The building was not open at the time and was unoccupied.

Clinton police and Camanche fire crews assisted at the scene.

