CLINTON — Culver's restaurant, 2625 Lincoln Way, Clinton, remained closed Monday after a fire Saturday afternoon that left significant heat and smoke damage.
Crews that responded to the fire about 3 p.m. Saturday saw heavy smoke with no visible fire when they arrived, according to a news release from Clinton Fire Department.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which started with the combustion of cooking-oil rags in the kitchen area.
The building was not open at the time and was unoccupied.
Clinton police and Camanche fire crews assisted at the scene.