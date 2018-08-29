Joe Gomez summed up his college education in four words: “It saved my life.”
Images of Gomez, owner of Los Primos Mexican Grill, Davenport, along with six other graduates from Quad-City colleges and universities will appear on billboards throughout the Quad-Cities.
The signs are part of the "QC Colleges: Raising the QC by 4,171 degrees" campaign in which seven Quad-City institutions of higher learning are partners. The campaign was announced Wednesday at a news conference at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, where representatives from the colleges and several of the graduates who will appear on the billboards spoke. Several elected officials attended, too.
“We all share the common interest of making this community the best it can be for all of our citizens,” said Tracy Poelvoorde, chancellor for Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Rock Island. “Our local institutions of higher education are certainly instrumental in that effort.”
She said that presidents of Quad-City colleges and universities meet quarterly to talk about how they can collaborate. “We know each other as friends in a collegial relationship,” she said.
Poelvoorde is among the seven who will appear on the billboards. Gomez, too, will be featured.
"I put everything I had into it,” Gomez said of his college career. When he was younger, after a felony conviction, he was sent to prison, where he discovered an affinity for cooking. Upon his release, he took classes at Black Hawk College and Scott Community College, from which he graduated.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, which include Clinton, Muscatine and Scott, is a partner in the initiative along with Augustana College, Rock Island; Black Hawk College, Moline; Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport; St. Ambrose University, Davenport; Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Rock Island; and Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities campus, Moline.
Other billboard images will include:
- Augustana graduate Jerry Jones, of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center
- Western Illinois University–Quad-Cities graduate Vanessa Haberman, structural engineer
- St. Ambrose graduate Kyle Carter, executive director, Downtown Davenport Partnership
- Palmer School of Chiropractic graduate Dr. Dave Juehring, head of the rehabilitation department at Palmer
- Black Hawk College graduate Shawnae Van Alsburg, OnMedia senior account executive.
“College opened up my eyes to a whole new life,” Van Alsburg said. “Going to college opened a lot of doors for me, and I’m really happy I had the opportunity to do so.”
Greg Aguilar, director of the Q2030 initiative for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said current Quad-City college and university students hail from all 50 states and 61 countries, “from Australia to Zimbabwe.”
About half of those students live in the Quad-Cities, he said. “These schools are not only educating our local young talent, they are also attracting new talent from all over the country, and all over the world, right here to our Quad-Cities.”
"We hope that more students that attend our institutions in the Quad-Cities will stay in the Quad-Cities," said Steven Bahls, president of Augustana. "The continued vitality of the Quad-Cities is important to all of our institutions."
The initiative is being presented in partnership with Q2030.
Among the locations for the billboards will be 3100 5th Ave. Rock Island; 3820 State St., Bettendorf; and 708 E River Drive, Davenport.
To find out more, go to www.qccolleges.com.