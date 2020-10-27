Colona approves bid to repair resort's deck

WHAT WE KNOW: A deck collapse at Colona's Scott Family Park in June of 2019 resulted in 17 people being sent to the hospital and two pending lawsuits with multiple plaintiffs.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted Monday to approve the low bid of $56,159 to replace/repair the deck. The sum will be paid with $10,814 out of an insurance payment and the rest coming from the city's capital improvements fund. Decked Out Inc. of Davenport had the low bid. The two other bids were $58,377 and $85,900. The council also approved a number of rate increases for the resort for the 2021 season, including a lot with sewer for $2,400, up from $2,360. Without sewer, the lot price will be $1,900, up from $1,850.

WHAT'S NEXT: Rich Holman, finance chair, said his committee had been working to increase revenue. He said one major proposed increase was the administrative tow fee, which they want to increase from $350 per occurrence to $500. He noted surrounding larger towns have an $800 charge.

"We might as well just rip the band-aid off and go to $500 at this point," Holman said. He said in working on the budget, his committee was holding the increase in the tax levy to 4.90%, which is under the 4.99% that would prompt a truth-in-taxation hearing.

Following a closed session, the council voted to authorize the mayor to enter into a settlement agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay a claim of up to $5,000. The issue was a letter of reporting violations by the city's wastewater treatment plant between December 2019 and this past July. "All have since been rectified," Mayor Rick Lack noted.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

