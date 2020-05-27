Colona delays action on union contract

WHAT WE KNOW: The Teamsters contract affecting three administrative staff members in Colona ran out May 1 and is up for renewal. The council earlier approved a memo of understanding with the union, which makes the old contract good through June 30.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday tabled action on the contract to wait until Mayor Rick Lack, who was absent, could be in on the discussion. Also tabled was a new sexual harassment policy.
WHAT'S NEXT: A year ago, the council voted to reduce the letter of credit for the Ki Wirth family involving Stonebridge subdivision from $300,000 to $75,000. On Tuesday the aldermen released the letter of credit altogether because the terms of the agreement have been fulfilled.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
