Communities pour out support for fire victims

A pair of fires last Friday in the Quad-Cities area devastated families and neighbors.

A week later, outpourings of community support has raised the hopes of one Geneseo family and a Davenport man.

Amy M. Howard was killed late Friday, Dec. 3, in a Geneseo house fire. She was 51 years old and left behind two children, Piper and Cole.

Members of the Geneseo community got together and created a GoFundMe page for Howard’s children. As of Thursday afternoon, 273 donations raised $19,590.

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a call for a house fire at 11:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. When they arrived, police officers and Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw flames coming from Howard’s single-family home.

Officers and deputies learned two people had escaped the fire, but Howard was still in the burning building. The law enforcement officials attempted a rescue, but the flames forced them back, according to a news release from the Geneseo Police Department. They and firefighters recovered her body after the Geneseo Fire Protection District put out the fire.

An autopsy performed by the Henry County Coroner’s Office indicated Howard died from smoke inhalation, according to the release issued on Tuesday morning.

A sheriff’s deputy was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, the release states.

Anyone wishing to leave a memorial in Howard’s name can do so with QC Paws, 4001 78th Ave. in Moline, the obituary states. There is also a GoFundMe page that has been set up to assist Howard’s children. It can be found at https://gofund.me/9ac34517 .

The Davenport fire marshal still hasn’t released the name of the person killed in a blaze that ripped through an apartment building at 1650 W. 42nd St. on Friday afternoon.

Another person was reported as critically injured in the fire.

Smoke and fire damage left every resident of the three-story, 14-apartment complex without a home for the holidays and the foreseeable future. Terry Goings was one of those residents, and he started a GoFundMe page.

In a six-hour span Thursday, the page raised $2,490, surpassing his goal of $2,000.

Davenport firefighters battled extreme cold and high winds while battling the fire at Goings’ apartment building. It is believed it started sometime before 2:40 p.m.

The Davenport fire marshal also has declined to comment on the possible origins of the fire.