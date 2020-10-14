Community spread driving Q-C's COVID-19 case count

Iowa officials confirmed 1,106 new cases, putting the state total at 101,983. So far, 1,496 deaths throughout the state have been linked to COVID-19.

Earlier this week Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers and Ludwig addressed the issue of how the virus can be contained as it continues to spread to large numbers of people.

"We have to face up to the fact we have become complacent," Rivers said. "Most of the people alive today have never experienced a pandemic, they have not experienced the spread of a dangerous disease.

"Right now, we are waiting on one of three scenarios: the mutation of the virus, the development of a vaccine or cure, or herd immunity," Rivers said.

He warned any of the three options are filled with pitfalls that could extend the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 virus could mutate into an even-more powerful or dangerous strain. And right now we don't know how effective any vaccines will be — that can take time. And herd immunity, without a viable vaccine, has been called 'unethical' by the head of the World Health Organization (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus)."