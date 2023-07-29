Runners pass under the Walmart Post-Race Party banner after finishing the 49th-annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Runners relax at the Walmart Post-Race Party after finishing the 49th-annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Runners sit and enjoy popsicles at the Walmart Post-Race Party after finishing the 49th-annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Runners line up for food and drinks at the Walmart Post-Race Party after finishing the 49th-annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Runners grab snacks at the Walmart Post-Race Party after the 49th-annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Runners gather and socialize at the Walmart Post-Race Party after the 49th-annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Linsey Gile (right) and Nichol Nichols (left) show off their matching "Follow me to the noon saloon" tank tops at the Bix7 Walmart Post-Race Party. This is the pair's third Quick Bix, but it was their first time running the race.
The after party sponsored by Walmart is well underway after the race, Saturday, July 29, 2023, during the 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7 USA Championships in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Popsicles and beer were on the minds of runners after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday.
Thousands of runners concluded their run at the Walmart Post-Race Party, seeking out fuel and fun. The Prairie Farms Quick Bix competitors were among the first to the party.
Professional runner Frank Lara, who placed second at the 2021 QCTimes Bix 7, indulged a group of U-14 Bettendorf Soccer Association volunteers by chugging a pitcher of Powerade. He was met with a group hug afterward.
"I was just walking by (the Powerade station), and it looked like they kept asking people to chug, and everyone was saying no," Lara said. "I figured, 'I'm here, might as well.'"
Since he was full from the Powerade, Lara planned to hold off on post-party snacks and said he looks forward to improving his time at next year's race.
