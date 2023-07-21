Peter Wood is planning to wash down a weeklong bike ride with a refreshing 7-mile road race this week.

And he's not the only one.

Tens of thousands of bicyclists will descend upon Davenport July 29 for the final day of the week-long Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

It's the same day as the 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. The two events also shared a date in Davenport in 2011, 2015, and 2018, which can pose a dilemma for those who are both bicycling and running enthusiasts.

For Wood, ending a 500-mile bicycle ride the same day as his hometown's 7-mile road race seemed like a dare.

Why not both?

It's not impossible. Among the high-profile runners of the QCTimes Bix 7 this year, 2023 Russell Beat the Elite runner Kelli Grubbs will bike RAGBRAI until Coralville, run the road race in Davenport, then go back to Coralville to finish the ride into Davenport.

Wood's goal is to do it all in one go.

Wood, 35, and his three siblings are riding RAGBRAI together for the second year. They grew up in Davenport but now live throughout the country. Wood ran for Assumption High School and Oklahoma State. He has fond memories of running the QCTimes Bix 7, and it often served as a homecoming event.

After the pandemic complicated travel to visit loved ones in 2020, Wood and his siblings settled on 2021 RAGBRAI to spend time together.

"We basically used it as a week to have bonding time as siblings," he said. "Finding an excuse to do that as adults is hard, and so RAGBRAI provided that opportunity for us, and the Bix to an extent as well."

In 2021, Wood and his brother, Thomas, ran the QCTimes Bix 7, then headed for the western part of the state to start RAGBRAI, which ended in Clinton that year.

This year, the logistics are a little more complicated.

Wood estimates he and his brother will have to leave Coralville at 2 a.m. on July 29 to bike the 71.2 mile-route and arrive in Davenport on time for the 8 a.m. race start.

"My preference is to leave really early in the morning on Saturday and bike in to run Bix," he said. "But I'm going to get more lights and make sure that if we were to do that, it's safe since we'd be going so early in the morning."

Plan B is to get a car ride from Coralville to Davenport, run the Bix, then head back to Coralville to finish RAGBRAI.

"I'd rather do it the other way. I think it's more official," Wood said with a laugh. "You get done with the ride and go straight to the run, you don't have to rely on a car for transportation at all."

He hopes he can convince other riders to join them to form a bigger group.

On its rider safety page, RAGBRAI recommends riders at night wear light-colored clothing and have a bright headlight and taillight and, "better yet, don't ride at night on RAGBRAI."

Others, like Sean Acton, 54, of Maquoketa, are cutting loose early, ending the ride at Coralville to come into town to run the QCTimes Bix 7.

For him, it's among the most fun road races out there — with bands, costumes, and cheering all along the course.

And Sunday, if his legs are up to it, he plans to do a sprint triathlon in Dubuque, which raises money for brain cancer research.

For Wood, he knows he won't clock his college speeds in the QCTimes Bix 7, especially after biking 500 miles.

"I'm not in the type of running shape I used to be in. I'm almost too competitive to do it recreationally without an excuse," he joked. "This year my excuse is RAGBRAI for why my performance will be slower than I'd hoped.

"There's music and drinks and food and people cheering for you. It's a good time."