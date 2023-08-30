The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation, along with Bettendorf Parks and Recreation, will host the annual Fall Senior Golf Cart Tour on Monday, Sept. 11.

The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf's Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Tours will be approximately two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with several stops at sites along the way.

Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided for those choosing to not drive. Drivers must be at least 18 years old.

Parking for the tour will be in the Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided. There will be no rain date.

Registration is required and tours are limited to 70 people each. Registration begins Sept. 1 and ends Friday, Sept. 8. To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/sgctour. For more information or to register by phone, call 563-344-4113.

