The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation, along with Bettendorf Parks and Recreation, will host the annual Fall Senior Golf Cart Tour on Monday, Sept. 11.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf's Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Tours will be approximately two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with several stops at sites along the way.
Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided for those choosing to not drive. Drivers must be at least 18 years old.
Parking for the tour will be in the Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided. There will be no rain date.
Registration is required and tours are limited to 70 people each. Registration begins Sept. 1 and ends Friday, Sept. 8. To register online, go to
www.bettendorf.org/sgctour. For more information or to register by phone, call 563-344-4113.
Wading Silver Creek with Augustana College aquatic ecology students
Augustana College students in aquatic ecology heading upstream at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
This fall, students in biology and environmental sciences courses get to complete fieldwork to assess water quality for the college's Upper Mississippi Center partnership with the city of Davenport.
Olivia Allen
Augustana seniors Katlyn Hunter (left) and Matt Straus (right) recording data at their aquatic ecology class' water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Augustana seniors Katlyn Hunter (left) and Matt Straus (right) recording data at their aquatic ecology class' water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
Augustana biology professor Dr. Kevin Geedey overseeing his aquatic ecology class at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Augustana biology professor Dr. Kevin Geedey overseeing his aquatic ecology class at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
(From left to right) Augustana junior Kennedy Baldwin, senior Tatum Higgs and senior Samantha Clasen completing fieldwork with their aquatic ecology class at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
(From left to right) Augustana junior Kennedy Baldwin, senior Tatum Higgs and senior Samantha Clasen completing fieldwork with their aquatic ecology class at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
Augustana seniors Katlyn Hunter and Matt Straus participate in a water-sampling exercise for their aquatic ecology class at a site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek, on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
Augustana junior Kennedy Baldwin examining creek water and aquatic insects for her aquatic ecology class at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
Augustana students in the aquatic ecology class preparing for their fieldwork at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
Augustana students in the aquatic ecology class completing fieldwork at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
Augustana students in the aquatic ecology class completing fieldwork at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Augustana students in the aquatic ecology class completing fieldwork at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
Augustana students in the aquatic ecology class beginning their fieldwork at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Augustana students in the aquatic ecology class beginning their fieldwork at a water sampling site in Silver Creek, a major tributary that flows into Duck Creek.
Olivia Allen
