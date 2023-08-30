On Thursday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Bettendorf Police Department will co-sponsor a Safe Places course at the Bettendorf Public Library for leaders and staff of churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, daycares, preschools and businesses of all sizes.

Registration cost is $50 per person and is due Thursday, Aug. 31.

This class will be presented by Dr. Richard Johnson from the Dolan Consulting Group. This course provides practical nuts and bolts information to help protect buildings as well as reduce victims.

The information provided in this course will give attendees the tools needed to improve the safety and security of places of worship, learning or conducting business.

Other sponsors include the Bettendorf Officers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and the Rev. Dr. Michael Robinson Memorial Fund.

For more information, contact Officer Keaton Connell at 563-219-0411 or kconnell@bettendorf.org.

Photos: Bettendorf defeats Pleasant Valley 30-10 in Friday football at Bettendorf.