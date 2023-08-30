On Thursday, Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Bettendorf Police Department will co-sponsor a Safe Places course at the Bettendorf Public Library for leaders and staff of churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, daycares, preschools and businesses of all sizes.
Registration cost is $50 per person and is due Thursday, Aug. 31.
This class will be presented by Dr. Richard Johnson from the Dolan Consulting Group. This course provides practical nuts and bolts information to help protect buildings as well as reduce victims.
The information provided in this course will give attendees the tools needed to improve the safety and security of places of worship, learning or conducting business.
Other sponsors include the Bettendorf Officers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and the Rev. Dr. Michael Robinson Memorial Fund.
For more information, contact Officer Keaton Connell at 563-219-0411 or
kconnell@bettendorf.org.
Photos: Bettendorf defeats Pleasant Valley 30-10 in Friday football at Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Matt Magistrelli reaches to make a attempted interception in front of Pleasant Valley's receiver Ty Gardner during the first half of football Friday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf defensive back Matt Magistrelli soared to tip away a pass intended for Pleasant Valley receiver Ty Gardner during the first half of Friday's Battle for Bettendorf game at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf. The hosting Bulldogs won 30-10.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Jake Schulz and Jacob Whipple (24) celebrate Schulz's 30-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of Friday's 30-13 victory over Pleasant Valley at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Matt Magistrelli reaches to make a attempted interception in front of Pleasant Valley's receiver Ty Gardner during the first half of football Friday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Charlie Zimmerman weaves his way between Pleasant Valley's Alex Lokenvitz (35) and David Gorsline in the first half of football Friday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Tyge Lyon finds an opening between Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta (56) and Aiden Lee during the first half Friday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's quarterback Charlie Zimmerman is given chase by Pleasant Valley's defender as he looks for receiver Jake Schulz in the end zone during the first half Friday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
