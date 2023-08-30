How to Fix It: Drywall class to be offered in September

The Bettendorf Public Library and K&K Hardware have teamed up to offer guidance on effective ways to maintain homes. How to Fix It: Drywall will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6th at 7 p.m. This free class is open to the public and will be held at the library.

Casey Keller from K&K Hardware will provide instruction on patching holes to make walls look new again.

This partnership series provides hands-on and interactive learning opportunities that address common household issues.

Bettendorf Public Library will explore the culture, heritage and traditions of Ireland throughout September and October

The Bettendorf Public Library's biannual Global Gathering celebration features programs and activities related to other countries. Global Gathering Ireland is designed to enhance knowledge and understanding of the nation with the purpose of appreciating and respecting what our neighbors with Irish roots bring to the community.

The following is a list of Global Gathering Ireland's September events:

Sept. 7: A Bagpipe Tour of the Emerald Isle at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Mystery Book discussion, "The Searcher," by Tana French at 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 12: Get Lit discussion group, "Dubliners," by James Joyce at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: Contemporary Books discussions, "The Immortal Irishman," by Timothy Egan at 1 p.m. and "Small Things Like These," by Claire Keegan at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: Global Gathering Ireland film series at 6 p.m.

Sept. 15: Brown Bag Lunch concert featuring Turas at noon

Sept. 18: Global Gathering Ireland: What the Women Wore presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Community Connections: Southern Ireland a Charming Expedition at 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Quad Cities World Affair Council Ireland lecture at 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Global Gathering Ireland film series at 6 p.m.

All of these events will take place at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

A special presentation of the Champagne Academy of Dance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St.

In addition to events, Global Gathering Ireland will also feature displays of objects and art throughout the library, a take home workshop and new library items available for checkout.

For more information about any of these programs, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

