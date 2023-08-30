The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project will install a vending machine supplying free naloxone – a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids -- at one of Tacoma's libraries.
How to Fix It: Drywall class to be offered in September
The Bettendorf Public Library and K&K Hardware have teamed up to offer guidance on effective ways to maintain homes. How to Fix It: Drywall will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6th at 7 p.m. This free class is open to the public and will be held at the library.
Casey Keller from K&K Hardware will provide instruction on patching holes to make walls look new again.
This partnership series provides hands-on and interactive learning opportunities that address common household issues.
Bettendorf Public Library will explore the culture, heritage and traditions of Ireland throughout September and October
The Bettendorf Public Library's biannual Global Gathering celebration features programs and activities related to other countries. Global Gathering Ireland is designed to enhance knowledge and understanding of the nation with the purpose of appreciating and respecting what our neighbors with Irish roots bring to the community.
Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
See area teens poke and prod sheep specimens at free dissection science workshop:
A glimpse into the free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
